"He is trash," "Cooked goods": Dak Prescott grilled by fans after throwing first INT of Cowboys' 2025 season vs. Giants 

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys did not have the strongest first half of their game against the New York Giants. Luckily, fans saw an improvement near the end of the game, meaning that Dallas came into the locker rooms with a three point deficit.Prescott had possession to begin the second half, but this did not last long as he threw the Cowboys' first interception of the season.Here is how fans responded to this play.These fans think that Dak Prescott is the thing that is holding the Cowboys back.&quot;Dak Prescott gone throw an interception everytime.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Dak Prescott #4 remains Cowboys biggest problem.&quot;, said another fan.While these fans think that Dak Prescott is generally a bad quarterback.&quot;Dak Prescott is cooked goods.&quot;, said this fan.&quot;Dak Prescott is trash.&quot;, said another fan.&quot;Shitty ass QB.&quot;, said a third fan.&quot;They was so impressed with that L last Thursday lmaoooo that boy stinks.&quot;, said this fan.Could Dak Prescott break a record?Dak Prescott could break a Dallas Cowboys record in the game with the New York Giants.He comes into the game needing 29 completed passes to break the Cowboys record for the quarterback with the most completed passes.This record is currently held by Tony Romo, who was the Cowboys starting quarterback before Prescott took over.As it stands with the Giants-Cowboys game going into the fourth quarter, Prescott has made 22 completed passes.This means that there is a good possibility that Prescott will be able to make the seven passes needed to break the record and become the franchise leader.