“He wants to get carried” - NFL fans react to Mac Jones’ comments after signing with 49ers in free agency

On March 14, Mac Jones joined the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $7 million contract. The former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft is now on his third team in three seasons, following stints with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He discussed his decision to join the franchise with the team's official website, stating:

"I feel like there's a lot of good people here, a lot of winners here. So really just wanted to surround myself with winners."

On Sunday, Jones' comments were posted on Reddit, where fans shared their reactions. @slowerchop believes he wants to get carried:

"In other words he wants to get carried"

@ghostofwalsh hopes to see Jones surrounded by winners as well:

"I also want Mac Jones to be surround by winners. As long as he's on the 49ers anyway."

@Ragnarr_Lodbrok88 claimed that he should have joined the Minnesota Vikings:

"He should have gone to the Kevin O'Connell Center for QBs Who Can't Play Good and Wanna Learn to Do Other Stuff Good Too."

@dashvdashjoe suggested that being surrounded by winners led Jones to be selected in the first round:

"Coming out of Alabama, that’s why he was made a 1st round pick. Surrounded by winners."

@BeNiceCards noted that he was drafted into a proven system:

"He was drafted into the most proven system ever"

@Blackops606 does not believe Jones can turn things around:

"Patriots: "This is what I wanted all along" Jags: Homecoming, DUVAAAAL 49ers: "Proven system" It'll always be some quote to make them sound happy and fortunate to be wherever they go. Unfortunately for Mac, he might be on one of his last teams."

Mike Florio believes Mac Jones wants to take Brock Purdy's job

Mac Jones has joined the San Francisco 49ers, where he will presumably back up Brock Purdy. Mike Florio believes the former first-round pick wants to win the starting job. The ProFootballTalk creator stated:

"I've heard enough about Mac Jones over the years," Florio said, "and I've seen enough from Mac Jones. He is not going to show up and bow down to Brock Purdy. He's going to go in there with the mindset of, I can win this job. I was the 15th pick in the draft in [2021]. This guy was the last guy taken in [2022]. This guy, right place at the right time, running Kyle Shanahan's offense. That's all you have to do. You listen to Kyle, you do what Kyle wants, and you're going to play well."

Check out Mike Florio's comments on Mac Jones below:

Florio's guest, Michael Holley, who covers the Patriots for NBC Sports Boston, believes that Jones will not be able to beat out Purdy for the job. He claimed that Jones is no longer capable of being a starting QB in the NFL.

