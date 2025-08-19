"He wants out," "He's devastated": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson's comments after losing QB1 job to Daniel Jones after Colts HC names starter

The Indianapolis Colts left former first-round pick Anthony Richardson on the sideline. They stirred a wave of reactions on Monday when coach Shane Steichen announced Daniel Jones would open the season as the team’s starting quarterback.He spoke to reporters after the news came out.&quot;At the end of the day, we knew that someone was going to have to be on this end of the stick and it was me,&quot; Anthony Richardson said.&quot;I feel like I did improve ... I feel like I did a good job in improving but there's a lot more I can do. It's only about to be Year 3. Shane already talked about me being only 23 years old, so I still got more time to grow.&quot;Reaction from fans on X poured in.&quot;Oh man, yeah, he's chalked, he wants out,&quot; one user wrote.L’Jarius Sneed’s One Day as a Colt @ColtsNatsLINKOh man yeah he’s chalked, he wants out“Damn, he’s devastated,” another user wrote.Cade @klubniksburnerLINKdamn he’s devastated“Look what they’ve done to our boy,” another added.More fan reactions came in.&quot;Indy put on a masterclass of how to mismanage a young QB. Embarrassing,&quot; one user wrote.&quot;They never had the pieces in place to develop him properly,&quot; another user wrote.&quot;He’s destroyed,&quot; another added.Steichen explained that the competition hinged on reliability and efficiency in running the offense. He said Jones displayed steadier command during training camp.Anthony Richardson played sporadically since entering the league as the No. 4 pick in 2023. He has missed extended time with shoulder, concussion, back and hip injuries.Last year, he was benched twice for performance struggles. His ability to extend plays and push the ball downfield remains unmatched in the Colts’ quarterback room.Daniel Jones reacts to getting the starting role over Anthony RichardsonClark Wade @ClarkWade34LINKHere's #Colts' Daniel Jones on winning the starting job and Anthony Richardson if he was surprised by the decision. Head to for more on this story via insiders @JoelAErickson &amp;amp;amp; @NateAtkins_ -&amp;amp;gt; https://t.co/bKDBxuLzVIDaniel Jones was signed in March to a one-year, $14.5 million contract. He arrives with six seasons of NFL experience, mostly with the New York Giants.He built a reputation as a steady but limited passer in New York, where his highs included a 2022 playoff run and his lows featured costly turnovers and multiple injuries.The Giants released Jones after a disappointing 2024 season in which he was benched late in the year. He briefly landed with Minnesota before finding a new opportunity in Indianapolis.After the announcement, Jones said he was excited for the chance to lead again.&quot;I'm fired up. I'm excited. Like I said, we put in a lot of good work, made a lot of progress, but we have a lot of critical work looking forward in these next couple of weeks to get ready,&quot; he said.The decision to sideline Anthony Richardson comes with added pressure on manager Chris Ballard. He enters his ninth season with just one playoff win and consecutive 8-9 finishes have left fans restless.