“He wants his respect and he wants money” - NFL insider drops latest update on Brock Purdy’s contract extension situation

On Thursday's edition of The Insiders on NFL Network, insider Mike Garafolo shared how San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be looking for a major pay raise in his next contract.

Ad

Garafolo made clear that Purdy's deal is imminent and is considered a necessity for the 49ers, given that Purdy is the only player who has succeeded as the starting QB of the franchise in recent years.

"John Lynch knows what’s coming and it’s that Brock Purdy deal that at some point is going to happen this offseason," Garafolo said. "And, I know he was the last pick in the draft. ... I know that it’s a system that people think, 'Oh, you just plug a quarterback in and he runs the system.' Oh really? Because they tried to do that with a couple of guys and it didn’t work as well as it has with Brock Purdy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Garafolo then continued by explaining where he saw Purdy's next contract, in terms of average annual value, in relation to some other quarterbacks in the NFL.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The average per year is usually anywhere from about 21 ish to 25 percent of the salary cap. If it’s on the low end of that, he’s going to clear guys like Trevor Lawrence. Now, he’s not going to get to Dak Prescott’s number of 60, but he’ll be in the high 50s. ... He wants his respect and he wants money."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What will Brock Purdy's next contract look like?

Purdy has been great for the 49ers since becoming the franchise's starting quarterback and has been one of the most successful QBs in the league since 2022. He has led the 49ers to two NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl once in only three seasons as the starting QB.

According to Spotrac, Purdy's market value is around a four-year, $239 million deal. Should he sign that contract, he will be earning an average annual salary of approximately $59.7 million per campaign.

That value would put Purdy in a similar financial category as Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love, Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.