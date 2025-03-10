"He is washed" - Cowboys fans make feelings known on Brandin Cooks after WR calls out Mike McCarthy's offensive scheme

NFL fans reacted to Brandin Cooks criticizing Mike McCarthy's offensive scheme on Sunday while discussing the possibility of returning to the Lone Star State. With McCarthy gone and Brian Schottenheimer set to take the reins of the Dallas Cowboys, Cooks could be back.

During a phone call with insider Josina Anderson, Cooks said he was open to returning to Dallas. He added that he is healthy after missing seven games with a knee injury last season. Additionally, he said he sent a message to the new coach regarding his potential role.

"I have a good relationship with Dak (Prescott) the Jones family and Cee Dee (Lamb), it's just one of those things where they have to focus on what they have to get done first too. I would love to play with the Cowboys, at the same time they would have to use me right. I don’t think they fully used me to my strengths.”

Fans reacted to Brandin Cooks' comments, with one agreeing but also taking a jab at his ability.

"McCarthy didn't know how to scheme guys open but I think Cooks is washed," one fan said.

Others agreed with the wide receiver and also criticized McCarthy.

"Mccarthy had a 5’9 speedy deep threat running curls and slants," another fan said.

"90% of his routes were stop routes and slants.. also extremely predictable! Did the coaches see what made him successful years before smh," another fan said.

"He’s right, i feel he was finally hitting his stride in 2023 after the bye. i was shocked the season started the way it did in ‘24, and then of course the injury. hopefully we can match talent & scheme in 2025, on!" another fan wrote.

Others disagreed with Cooks and even suggested he should change positions.

"Cook should be a punt returner at this point," one fan said.

Revisiting Brandin Cooks' 2024 season with Cowboys

Brandin Cooks played his second season with Dallas in 2024, seeing his production drop significantly. His numbers fell from 54 receptions to 26, 657 receiving yards to 259 and eight touchdowns to just three. He played 16 games in 2023 but only 10 last season, making the decline evident.

The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott to a season-ending hamstring injury amid an underwhelming season that ended with McCarthy’s firing. They are set to start a new era with a new head coach, but Cooks’ future remains uncertain.

