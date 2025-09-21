"He is washed," "Should retire ASAP": Trevon Diggs brutally roasted by fans as Cowboys CB gets "cooked" by Rome Odunze enroute 35-yard TD 

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs did not have a good start to the game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 on Sunday. In the first quarter, Diggs was beaten by Bears wideout Rome Odunze in single coverage and lost balance, allowing the wideout to score a 35-yard touchdown.Fans on social media didn't take long to slam Diggs, who allowed his third touchdown of the season.&quot;Trevon Diggs is washed man he should have been traded forever ago,&quot; one tweeted.skeigg @skeiggoldLINKTrevon Diggs is washed man he should have been traded forever ago&quot;Trevon Diggs needs to retire,&quot; another added.&quot;Everyone beats Trevon diggs. Dude is complete a*s,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more reactions.&quot;Trevon Diggs is BBQ CHICKEN when WRs see him lmaooo,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Trevon Diggs has no business being on a NFL field,&quot; another added.&quot;Trevon diggs whole shtick was being able to drive on the ball that knee is cooked its over man.&quot; a user tweeted.At the time of writing, the Bears lead the Cowboys 14-6 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs was initially questionable to face Bears with injuryDallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs - Source: GettyTrevon Diggs has been dealing with a knee injury before the Cowboys' Week 3 game against the Bears. and was added to Dallas' injury report on Saturday and was listed as questionable.It was reported that Diggs would be a game-time decision. With roughly two hours before kick off, the Cowboys announced that Diggs went through the warmup without any issues and will play against Chicago.However, Diggs did not have a solid start. He will be aiming to make up for his shortcomings as the game progresses.The Cowboys took Diggs with the No. 51 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 and 2022.Last season, Diigs played in 11 games for the Cowboys, recording 52 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections.