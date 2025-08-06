"He wasn’t better than Tom Brady": Patriots HC Mike Vrabel takes jab at former teammate Kliff Kingsbury

Mike Vrabel’s return to New England as head coach isn’t short on drama or humor and Wednesday’s joint practice with the Washington Commanders delivered both. Ahead of the on-field action, Vrabel cracked a joke about Washington’s offensive coordinator and his former teammate, Kliff Kingsbury. It was a nod to their brief overlap in Foxborough during the early 2000s.

Asked what he remembered from Kingsbury’s time as a quarterback on the Patriots roster, Vrabel didn’t miss a beat.

"He wasn't better than Tom Brady," Vrabel told Doug Kyed of Boston Herald on Wednesday.

Underdog NFL @UnderdogNFL Mike Vrabel on what he remembers about Kliff Kingsbury from playing with him: "He wasn't better than Tom Brady."

Vrabel carved out a legacy as a key defensive leader in Bill Belichick’s early Super Bowl runs. Kingsbury, a sixth-round pick in 2003, never logged a snap in a regular-season game but was part of the Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXVIII-winning squad.

Their paths diverged from there. Vrabel transitioned into coaching after a decorated playing career, and Kingsbury is building a name as an offensive mind with stints across college and pro football.

Joint practice tensions escalate beyond Mike Vrabel’s jabs

NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Mike Vrabel’s wit wasn’t the only thing making headlines. He quite literally put his face on the line during Wednesday’s practice. In a heated moment, tempers flared between Patriots and Commanders players after rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson was brought down hard during a drill.

As the scrum escalated, Vrabel dove in to break up the altercation. He emerged with a cut on his right cheek.

"Mike Vrabel is bleeding from his face after diving into a pile to try to prevent a fight," Zack Cox of Boston Herald posted on social media.

While Vrabel made headlines for his brawl-breaking heroics, Kingsbury is drawing attention for his steady influence on Washington’s offense. In his first season as coordinator, the Commanders quietly climbed into the league’s top 10 in total offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels emerged as the face of that turnaround, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors under Kingsbury’s system.

But Kingsbury is making it clear: Last year is over.

"Just making sure that we know that last year was last year and this year is a whole new year and a new group and it’s going to be a tough schedule," Kingsbury said via Wusa9. "Kind of keeping the standard the standard, that’s the biggest deal.”

The Patriots and Commanders will continue joint sessions through the week before facing off in preseason action.

