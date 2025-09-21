"He will be in concussion protocol": NFL fans react to Dan Quinn smacking his head after hit from Marcus Mariota

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn was caught up in a sudden moment on the sideline during Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ad

Quinn was knocked down when Marcus Mariota, who was shoved out of bounds on a scramble late in the second quarter, barreled directly into him. The collision left Quinn bloodied.

Fan shared their reactions to the coach’s health on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He will be in concussion protocol,” one fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fred Shaner @fws_collegiate @NFL_DovKleiman He will be in concussion protocol

Ad

Trending

“He got right back up after he’s fine,” another fan wrote.

“RIP! Reminder to hug your coaches extra tight,” a fan said.

More reactions came in.

“Dan Quinn is a football guy,” a fan tweeted.

"Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is one tough dude," another fan said.

Ad

Mariota was flushed to the sideline on the run when the defender’s push left him with no space to decelerate. With Quinn standing near the edge of the field, the two collided at full speed. Quinn dropped immediately and held his nose as trainers checked on him.

The incident came in the final seconds before halftime of what was a back-and-forth game. Team doctors accompanied Quinn inside at the break.

Ad

Marcus Mariota delivers early touchdowns to Dan Quinn's commanders with Jayden Daniels inactive

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

With Jayden Daniels sidelined by a knee injury, Marcus Mariota opened his first start of the year by guiding Washington to an early lead. He punctuated the Commanders’ opening drive with a rushing touchdown, set up by strong gains from running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Ad

Mariota connected on key passes to Terry McLaurin and worked Deebo Samuel into the offense after Samuel’s 69-yard kickoff return ignited the opening series.

Washington added another highlight in the second quarter. Jeremy McNichols sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown to restore its advantage after Las Vegas briefly tied the game. The run gave the Commanders a 17-10 edge.

Despite the sideline scare involving Dan Quinn, his team stayed sharp in the closing seconds before halftime. Mariota drew a facemask penalty to set up the kicker’s 56-yard field goal, stretching the cushion to 20-10 at the break.

Robert Griffin III, once Washington's franchise quarterback, offered support for the decision to keep Daniels inactive, pointing to his injury history as a cautionary tale. He noted that patience could prevent the franchise from repeating past mistakes with its young star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.