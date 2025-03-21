“He will drive Kyle Shanahan crazy” - NFL analyst delivers verdict on Mac Jones’ move to 49ers

Kyle Shanahan may have his hands full dealing with new San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones next season, according to NFL analyst Michael Holley. On Friday's episode of Pro Football Talk, Holley said:

“So he is an impressive football mind when he’s talking, but when he plays, it’s not pretty. He just does things that are just head-scratching, and he will drive Kyle Shanahan crazy." (4:20)

PFF host Mike Florio believes Jones will think he has a shot at being the starter, unseeding Brock Purdy for that spot.

“He is not gonna show up and bow down to Brock Purdy,” Florio said (1:52). "He’s gonna go in there with the mindset of I can win this job.”

Jones was the 15th pick in the 2021 draft, while Purdy was the last player selected in the 2022 draft, earning him the nickname "Mr. Irrelevant."

According to Holley, if Jones were to start for the Niners in 2025, it would only be for a short period of time.

"He’s not gonna beat out Brock Purdy," Holley said (4:35). "If he does beat out Brock Purdy, it’s gonna be for a game or two and then Purdy will go right back in there and take the job back. … I don’t think he’s capable of maintaining it at a starter level. He’s a cameo guy, but I don’t think he’s a starter anymore."

Jones signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the 49ers on March 12.

Why Jones signed with the Niners

Jones left his hometown and familiar surroundings for a new chapter in his NFL career. In an interview with the 49ers, he explained the reasons for coming to San Francisco.

"I was going into my first free agency this year, so I really wanted to make a great pick. Obviously, this is a spot where I felt comfortable. There's a lot of good people, a lot of winners here. Really just wanted to surround myself with winners."

The 49ers finished the 2024 regular season with a record of 6-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 campaign when they were 6-10. San Fran made the Super Bowl in the 2023 season, losing the deciding game in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (25-22).

