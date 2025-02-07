"He is winning everyday" - NFL fans react as Bill Belichick and 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson turn heads with red carpet debut

Bill Belichick surprised the football world when they learned that the 72-year-old was dating 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. In June 2024, it was reported that the two were dating one another as the two reportedly met on a flight in 2021 and have been dating since 2023.

During the 2025 NFL Honors night in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, Belichick and his girlfriend were seen together, and the NFL posted a picture of the two together on the red carpet.

Fans reacted in the comments, with many praising Belichick for being able to pull off dating someone less than half of his age.

Here's how fans reacted to the NFL's post sharing Belichick and his young date/girlfriend:

"Damn He is winning eveyday"

"This is what winning looks like. You love to see it," a fan replied.

"Bill looking SHARP and HAPPY," a fan said.

"What a flex- the rings and a 20-something girl," one fan commented, noting Belichick wearing his Super Bowl rings on his right hand.

While some are happy for Belichick, stating he's "winning" in life and is in a good position being with a much younger woman, not everyone is a fan of the dynamic.

Some fans pointed out the huge age gap that the two are dating. Others made jokes stating that Belichick brough his daughter/granddaughter with him as his date.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Definitely not weird at all," a fan said sarcastically.

"Nice to see bill brough his granddaughter to the nfl honors! What a good grandpa," a fan joked.

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend spotted wearing ring at pre-Super Bowl event

Bill Belichick during Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly began dating in 2023. With Belichick and Hudson now together for over a year, could Belichick be ready for the next step of commitment?

Hudson was spotted wearing a massive ring at a pre-Super Bowl event on Wednesday in New Orleans.

Hudson, who attended the event with Belichick, also wore a strapless white dress with black heels.

Belichick and Hudson will embrace the next step in Belichick's career, as he agreed to become the University of North Carolina's head coach in December. Hudson said the two are "overtly," committed to the program.

