“He won’t tell me a lot”: Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known on Travis Kelce starring in “Happy Gilmore 2”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is used to reading Travis Kelce’s moves on the football field. But when it comes to Kelce’s foray into Hollywood, even Mahomes admits he’s out of the loop.

Ad

Appearing in a preview clip for the "Up & Adams Show" on Sunday, Mahomes shared that his All-Pro tight end has kept quiet about details of his role in Happy Gilmore 2. It is Adam Sandler’s long-awaited sequel to the '90s golf comedy classic.

"Happy Gilmore, iconic movie in my childhood. Having Travis Kelce in there, and I've heard his part is great, he won't tell me a lot," Mahomes said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Patrick Mahomes explained that he plans to mark the occasion by bringing the Chiefs together for a special screening, describing it as a chance to step away from football and bond over.

"I want to rent out a movie theater and let it be a team bonding experience," He added.

Mahomes has continually backed Travis Kelce's entertainment stints, from his "New Heights" podcast to television appearances.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes expects Travis Kelce to deliver leadership in the potential final season

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

As the Kansas City Chiefs look ahead to another season with championship ambitions, Patrick Mahomes acknowledged that Kelce’s leadership will be just as vital as his production.

Ad

"I expect Travis to be Travis," Mahomes said June 18 during a team media availability. "Obviously, the play on the field's going to be high. He's going to go out there with the mentality that we're trying to win the Super Bowl this year with us falling short this last year."

The coming year carries added intrigue for Kansas City’s longtime duo. Kelce is entering the final year of his contract, and speculation about his future continues to grow. Still, Mahomes expressed confidence that, regardless of what lies ahead, Kelce’s impact on the franchise will endure.

Ad

"I think more than anything, it's the leadership that he brings to the building every single day. How he leads by example and how he leads vocally, it's a big impact on our football team, so I expect him to play at a high level and then be an even better leader," Mahomes said.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere later on July 25, 2025, offering fans and Patrick Mahomes a glimpse of Kelce’s first major film role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.