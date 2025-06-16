"He is yet to be special": Ex-NFL LB highlights Lamar Jackson's flaws in all-decade QB debate against Patrick Mahomes

Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP, a three-time First Team All Pro, and a four-time Pro Bowler. He also holds various different passing and rushing NFL records. However, the one accolade that has alluded Jackson to this point has been playoff success and a Super Bowl.

Although Jackson is one of the top players in the NFL and has consistently been so for years, he has also struggled with costly turnovers and average performances when it matters most in the playoffs. Through his eight career playoff games, Jackson has 13 total touchdowns, seven interceptions, and two fumbles.

This concerning stat line for one of the best players of the past decade has led NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho to highlight how Jackson needs to improve in the playoffs to be considered a generational talent like Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

"If we're being honest about it all, Lamar has to be special in the playoffs. He's special in the regular season," Acho said on Monday's "The Facility." "He's yet to be special in the playoffs. He's been good in the playoffs, but Lamar has to be the difference maker.

"Hey, if the defense lets you down to some degree, Lamar be the great eraser. If the offense lets you down, Lamar be the great eraser."

"For me, if you are going to be one of the greatest players of the generation, and I don't know if he can be All-Decade, because I'm sure that will go to Patrick Mahomes, but if you're going to be one of the greatest players of the generation, he has to be that in the playoffs as well."

Who is leading the NFL All-Decade QB battle?

Although there are other contenders in play and others who may emerge over the next half of the decade, the top three names in contention for the QB1 All-Decade role are Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. The three superstar players currently combine for three NFL MVPs, three First Team All Pros, and 10 Pro Bowl appearances since 2020.

Mahomes won the NFL MVP award in 2022, Jackson in 2023 and Allen in 2024. However, despite each QB holding an MVP award and various other important individual honors, it is hard to argue that Mahomes would be the individual leading the All-Decade debate at this point.

Mahomes has been the leading force of the Chiefs dynasty and is a three-time Super Bowl champion before the age of 30, with two of those championships coming since the 2020 season.

