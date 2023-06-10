Tom Brady's dating life has been the center of attention ever since the former QB's divorce in 2022. After a 13-year marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, the couple separated in October 2022. However, neither of the two has publically announced a new relationship yet.

Starting with fans linking the seven-time Super Bowl champion to model Veronika Rajek, there have also been recent rumors about Brady and celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian.

According to the latest reports, Brady recently attended an A-list wedding, where Irina Shayk was also present. Both Brady and Shayk were guests at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.

Fans made a quick connection between Brady and Shayk, speculating about a possible relationship.

"I mean, I heard he likes models," one fan wrote on Reddit.

According to a few Reddit users, Shayk would be a 'step down' for Brady. While no other celebrity is mentioned, it could be a direct comparison to Brady's ex, Gisele Bundchen. After all, Bundchen, 42, is one of the world's top supermodels.

Other users, however, didn't think a relationship between Brady and Irina would be surprising. Previously, the 37-year-old Russian model dated Christiano Ronaldo and actor Bradley Cooper.

Tom Brady's retirement has kept the QB busy

Despite the downtime, Brady is relatively busy even after retirement.

This includes promotions for his investments and brands, including TB12 and his NFT brand, Autograph. There has also been a lot of focus on spending time with his children: Jack, Vivian, and Ben.

During the course of their divorce, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen agreed to co-parent their children. Despite their differences, they would be working together to take care of their children.

Brady with a message to his son as he's nearing his height. Credit: Tom Brady's official IG

Furthermore, Brady could also join Fox Sports as a broadcaster and analyst. During an interview, the NFL icon revealed that he will be waiting till fall 2024 to start with the company.

"I think for me, I want to be great at what I do," Brady said in an interview. "Even talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me."

