Heartbroken Jack Bech reveals last words to his late brother Tiger who died in tragic New Orleans terrorist attack

Jack Bech's elder brother, Tiger Bech, was one of the 14 victims killed during the terrorist attack in New Orleans on Jan. 1. Ahead of the NFL draft, the TCU wideout recalled the last words he said to his late brother.

"I didn't really know if that was going to be my last conversation with him," Tiger said in an episode of "The Pivot" podcast on Tuesday. "I just said keep going, keep fighting, that I'll be with him soon, you know, to be with him, to see him. And how much I loved him."

Last week, Jack spoke about a "superpower" he possesses because of his late sibling, which will take his game to the next level in the NFL.

“Whatever team gets me, it’s going to be a two-for-one special,” Jack told ESPN's Dave Wilson. “Not only do you get Jack Bech, you get Tiger Bech too. I have a superpower now. I have another presence about me that just can’t lose.”

Tiger played as a wideout and kick returner at Princeton from 2017 to 2019. He posted 825 yards with three touchdowns on 53 catches during his college career.

Although Tiger wasn't drafted in the NFL, his brother Jack is looking forward to hearing his name called out at the draft.

Jack Bech is projected as a Day 2 pick at 2025 NFL draft

TCU Horned Frogs WR Jack Bech - Source: Getty

Jack Bech is tipped as a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This means he is likely to be taken in the second or third round.

Jack committed to LSU in 2021. He spent two years with the Tigers before transferring to TCU in 2023. During the 2024 season, Jack posted 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 62 receptions across 12 games for the Horned Frogs. He earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection, the first major honor of his career.

