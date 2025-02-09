Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty sees Caleb Williams' Bears as 'nice destination' ahead of NFL Draft

Former Boise State Broncos star Ashton Jeanty is expected to be the first running back taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. The Heisman Trophy runner-up embarked on a historic campaign in his final season with his alma mater.

Most mock drafts have Jeanty as a top-10 pick and several teams that one of those picks will likely be keen on landing the star running back. The Chicago Bears, who own the 10th pick in the draft, are heavily touted as a landing spot for the 21-year-old.

The speculation of the team's interest in him grew after he was spotted out and about with quarterback Caleb Williams.

The apparent interest isn't one-sided. On the Fantasy Football Happy Hour podcast, Jeanty name-dropped the Bears as one of his potential landing spots and claimed he'd welcome a move to Chicago:

“There’s a couple different teams I think would want me, and one of them might trade up, Or those Chicago Bears sitting pretty nice at No. 10. I’m thinking that might be a nice destination as well."

Ashton Jeanty stats: RB would add a new dimension to the Bears' offense

The Bears' interest in Ashton Jeanty shouldn't come as a surprise. Their offense needs explosive playmakers, and the running back is one of the best available in the 2025 NFL draft.

In his final year with the Boise State Broncos, Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards, the second-most in a season in college football history, trailing only Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, who ran for 2,628 yards for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in 1988. Jeanty also rushed 29 touchdowns and became the 10th player in college football history to find the endzone as many times as he did in a season.

The 21-year-old would be a terrific addition to the Bears' ground game. Chicago averaged only 102 rushing yards per game last season, which ranked 25th in the league. They desperately need a running back of Jeanty's caliber to eat up yards and make life easier for Caleb Williams on second and third downs.

The Bears' offensive line also needs a facelift, and some fans believe the team should spend the 10th pick on a tackle or a guard. However, Chicago has over $65 million in cap space, the fifth-most in the league, and can use its war chest to address the O-line.

The opportunity to draft a talent of Jeanty's caliber doesn't come along often, and the franchise seemingly agrees with that notion.

