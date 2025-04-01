"Help find these people": Richard Sherman reveals photos of armed home invasion

Former NFL cornerback and current analyst Richard Sherman said on Monday that his house was robbed at gunpoint. He posted pictures and videos of the armed robbery on his Twitter account, saying that "it isn't what anyone wants for a birthday gift."

The pictures from the tweet below show that the house was invaded on Saturday, March 29, around 10:45 p.m. However, in a separate video, the three armed robbers were spotted breaking Sherman's window to leave on Tuesday, March 25, indicating that the house was invaded multiple times.

Sherman went on to praise his wife's job during the situation, saying that she did a great job keeping the kids safe. In another tweet, he stated that the robbers went through the backyard and the neighbor's fence.

Sherman currently lives in Washington, where he spent most of his career playing for the Seattle Seahawks. A reply on Twitter from a user in Covington indicated that the group of armed robbers was the same that stole a car from their neighborhood and that the police have been tracking them.

Another user suggested that Sherman perhaps have a firearm handy, to which the former defender stated that he does not want bullets to be flying from any side in a house with his kids inside.

Richard Sherman received support from fans, ex-NFL players

Richard Sherman has not played in the league since the 2021 season, when he had a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was marred by injuries.

He recently completed 37 years of age on March 30, and his birthday gift was all but pleasurable. Widely considered a great cornerback, he spent most of his career with the Seahawks, forming part of the famous "Legion of Boom" secondary that dominated the league in the last decade.

After revealing on Twitter that his house had been invaded, he received support from many fans. Former wide receiver Dez Bryant also showed his support:

For the most part, the armed robbers are still at large. According to the replies to Richard Sherman's tweets, others affected by the same group are working together to help the police track them down.

