Henry Ruggs accident video: Footage resurfaces of how fast former Raiders WR drove moments before the tragic incident

As Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to the charges emanating from a case where he was driving under the influence and causing a fatality, thoughts turned back to the horrific accident itself.

Footage re-emerged of the terrible crash that caused the death of Tina Tintor on November 2, 2021. The Raiders wide receiver was having a good season on the field but made a terrible decision, leading to the demise of a 23-year-old victim. He was released by the NFL franchise while he was still in the hospital recuperating from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Ruggs was driving his car at 156 miles per hour, well over the speed limit, and under the influence. His blood alcohol level of 0.16% was twice the legal limit in Nevada. It crashed into the victim's car, and she was incinerated as her car caught fire.

One can see the speed with which he was driving below. Viewer discretion is advised.

Where does the Henry Ruggs case stand now?

Henry Ruggs officially pled guilty to the charges. The former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will avoid trial, and the case will proceed to sentencing.

Based on his plea deal with the prosecutors, he is expected to spend between three to 10 years in state prison for his involvement in the incident. Three years is the minimum amount, which will be in addition to the one-and-a-half years that he has spent under house arrest.

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was convicted of felony DUI causing death. Under the terms of his deal, he cannot avoid prison. He will not be allowed to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Barstool Bama @BarstoolAlabama Former Alabama and Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs to serve 3-10 years in prison after a judge accepted his plea deal. Former Alabama and Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs to serve 3-10 years in prison after a judge accepted his plea deal. https://t.co/WN4ygKjYmZ

Henry Ruggs left the courthouse with about nine people following his appearance. He remains free pending sentencing. While he declined to comment, his attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said in written comments,

“Henry entered his plea today in hopes that it will further the process of healing the wounds caused by the accident.”

From the victim's side, her mother, brother, uncle and several other family members were present. They departed with their attorneys, Paul Albright and Farhan Naqvi, and did not comment.

The other victim of the crash was Henry Ruggs' girlfriend and co-passenger in his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette on that fateful night, Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. She suffered an arm injury, whereas her boyfriend suffered a leg injury. However, she has refused to cooperate with the prosecutors in this case.

