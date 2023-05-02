Henry Ruggs DUI case: Recapping sequence of events leading up to former Raiders star’s guilty plea in fatal car crash

Two years ago in the fall, Henry Ruggs III was a star wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he's likely heading to jail. The former first-round selection has seen his life change significantly in a short amount of time. It began by driving 156 miles per hour while drunk and causing an accident that killed a woman and her dog.

On Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs committed the crime and crashed into Tina Tintor's car. The crash sent Tintor's car almost 600 feet forward and resulted in her and her dog's death. The dog's name was Max. Ruggs' girlfriend was in the car with him and suffered injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shortly thereafter, the wide receiver was booked and arrested. At approximately 3:30 a.m., he was taken into police custody. The Raiders didn't waste any time on their end. They released him the same day.

What happened to Henry Ruggs?

Henry Ruggs III was released on a $150,000 bond one day after the crash. He has been on house arrest and had alcohol and location monitoring devices activated to prevent him from doing anything else.

He spent the next two years in and out of court as his fate was determined. As of May 2, 2023, Ruggs has unconditionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing and he's pleading guilty to a DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs III unconditionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. Former Raiders’ WR Henry Ruggs III unconditionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

The preliminary hearing was rescheduled six times. The latest delay was in March and it was over which justice of the peace should handle the hearing given personal conflicts.

A return to the NFL was always an extremely long shot for the former Raider. Once his car crashed, his career was effectively done. Now, he'll likely spend a lot of time in prison. The expectation is that Ruggs will serve at least three years. He could end up serving an entire decade.

However, if convicted, Henry Ruggs may be in for a minimum of two years and all the way up to 50 years in prison.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes