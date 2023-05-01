Is Josh McDaniels concerned about Russell Wilson playing in his division? He might not be. After selecting Tyree Wilson, an edge rusher out of Texas Tech, in the first round, McDaniels was pleased that he had someone to go get the quarterback. However, he didn't mention one that he'll be playing twice a year:
"Our board was right. We needed three quarterbacks to go, and we're so happy we got one of our four non-quarterbacks who were our top rated guys on the board. Look, we gotta rush the passer.
"We gotta go get [Patrick] Mahomes and [Justin] Herbert. That's four games a year for the next few years against these great, young quarterbacks. And the AFC is full of great, young quarterbacks. This is a great outcome for us."
McDaniels' omission of Wilson's name leads at least one NFL reporter to believe that he isn't concerned with the Denver Broncos' leader. Wilson had a very poor season last year and McDaniels might not view him or the Broncos as a threat in the AFC West.
Chase Snyder seems to believe McDaniels' statement indicates that he isn't worried about Wilson and that other teams probably feel the same. After a brutal season, Wilson doesn't have the allure he once did and the Broncos don't scare opponents like they might have otherwise.
Will Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos be better this year?
By virtue of it being almost impossible for them to get worse, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos should improve this season. They brought in a better head coach in Sean Payton and they should gel after a full season.
They'll also get Tim Patrick back to form a solid wide receiver trio with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, assuming neither is traded. Javonte Williams will also return and make the offense dynamic.
Their defense should still be among the league's best, even without defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who went to the Carolina Panthers.
Still, they're probably no better than third in their own division and might be the worst team depending on how the Jimmy Garoppolo signing works out for the Raiders.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator