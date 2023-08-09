Henry Ruggs sentenced: Ex-Raiders WR receives verdict on DUI case from car crash in 2021

A sentence has finally been handed down in the Henry Ruggs case. After years of court hearings, the wide receiver will be headed to prison for 3-10 years. This isn't much of a surprise as that was the expected range based on the charges and the plea he took.

Ruggs got drunk and drove his car at speeds in excess of 150 miles per hour. He crashed his car into another person's car, sending it nearly 600 feet forward. The driver of that car, Tina Tintor, and her dog were killed. Ruggs and his girlfriend were injured in the crash as well.

He's spent time in court since then and even received treatment for PTSD after the crash. Now, he'll likely spend the better part of the next decade in prison thanks to his drunk driving crash in November of 2021.

"I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many."



( : @reviewjournal) VIDEO: Henry Ruggs apologizes to Tina Tintor's family for his actions that caused her unfortunate passing. He also apologizes to his family and teammates."I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many.": @reviewjournal) pic.twitter.com/bKE99UyhoN

Henry Ruggs recently accepted plea deal

Henry Ruggs, who is only 24 years old, pleaded guilty to a felony DUI charge resulting in death as well as to a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. He took a plea deal that helped lower his potential punishment.

As a result, the judge could sentence the former Las Vegas Raiders wideout to a minimum of three years in prison. The DUI resulting in death charge is not probationable under the law. The maximum sentence for Ruggs was 10 years and it's very possible that he stays in prison for that long.

Henry Ruggs stats

Henry Ruggs was a former first-round selection with the Las Vegas Raiders who had a lot of promise. In 20 games, he caught 50 passes (79 targets) for a total of 921 yards and four touchdowns.

Henry Ruggs played for the Raiders

Ruggs was released as soon as the accident happened, which effectively cut short his career. After spending years in jail and being known for what he did, his NFL days are likely over which means those stats are likely final.

He will potentially be 34 and out of the league for a decade when he returns. Additionally, it's unlikely that any team will want to take a chance on him at that time.