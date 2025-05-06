"Her outfit is stupid," "Stunning couple" - NFL fans divided on Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' Met Gala 2025 outfit

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, attended the 2025 Met Gala as part of the event’s host committee. Their appearance also came during a special week – they’re set to celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Thursday.

On the red carpet, Biles wore a bright electric-blue mini dress with a large cape and bustle. Owens wore an all-white suit with light blue details to match. The couple had said earlier they were working with different designers but wanted their outfits to still look connected. Biles told E! News she had two custom dresses and picked her final look close to the event.

However, after their red carpet moment, fan reactions were mixed.

“Stunning couple!!” one fan said.

“Looking good,” another noted.

“Real chad here,” a third commented.

Some fans were not pleased with the look.

“Her outfit is stupid,” one user wrote.

“BHAhahahahaha. huge failure,” another said.

“These outfits have Hunger Games written all over them,” a fan quipped.

This was Owens and Biles’ first time attending the Met Gala together. Biles had attended once before, back in 2021, in a heavy crystal-covered gown. Since then, she’s had a strong year – winning gold at the Paris Olympics and releasing a Netflix docuseries. Owens, now with the Bears, has supported her through it all.

Jonathan Owens’ derby picks spark fan skepticism after on-air tease

Jonathan Owens drew online attention after a brief NBC interview during the 151st Kentucky Derby, where he attended with his wife, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The couple, dressed in coordinated lavender outfits, made a public appearance during a break from their athletic schedules.

Owens claimed he was “three-for-three” on his picks in earlier undercard races, later saying he also correctly predicted the winner of a fourth race but did not bet on it. When asked for his pick in the main event, he declined to share it, stating,

“I can’t tell you. I got to keep it to the family.”

The response prompted skepticism on social media, with fans questioning the point of claiming accuracy without offering a Derby prediction. However, neither Jonathan Owens nor Biles responded publicly to the criticism. The couple continued to enjoy the event, with no further comment addressing the claims or the reactions.

