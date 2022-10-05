“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore" - Republican candidate Herschel Walker's former girlfriend claims ‘Pro-Life’ Senate hopeful convinced her to get abortion

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is currently running for state Senate in the state of Georgia and is the Republican candidate in the state's running.

As a Republican, Walker said that he wants to ban abortion in the state of Georgia, linking it to murder, while claiming there should be “no exception” for rape, incest, or the life of the mother. Walker is a strong advocate of banning abortion, but a report from The Daily Beast on Monday showed that Walker felt differently about the manner in the past.

In 2009, Walker paid for his then-pregnant girlfriend at the time to get an abortion.

The Daily Beast obtained information from the unnamed woman who said Walker told her it wasn't the right time for her to have a baby and she said he never regretted his decision.

When The Daily Beast asked why she came forward with her information, she pointed to Walker's fake political views.

The woman said:

“I just can’t with the hypocrisy anymore. We all deserve better.”

When The Daily Beast reached out to Walker regarding the matter, Robert Ingram, a lawyer representing both the campaign and Walker, responded to The Beast.

He said that the story was a flat-out lie and that he's planning on suing The Beast for defamation.

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Herschel Walker’s son today rips MAGA and right wingers as hypocrites for continuing to support his dad while professing to believe in “family values.” Herschel Walker’s son today rips MAGA and right wingers as hypocrites for continuing to support his dad while professing to believe in “family values.” https://t.co/1EfaMd7lLl

Herschel Walker was once a great running back in the NFL

UAB v Georgia

Long ago, Walker played in the NFL from 1986-1997. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth-round and played his first four seasons with the team before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings in perhaps the biggest trade ever in NFL history.

Many thought Walker was the Vikings' missing piece to win a Super Bowl, and they gave up a fortune for Walker.

The Cowboys received:

Minnesota's 1st round pick in 1990

Minnesota's 2nd round pick in 1990

Minnesota's 6th round pick in 1990

Minnesota's 1st round pick in 1991 (conditional on cutting Solomon)

Minnesota's 2nd round pick in 1991 (conditional on cutting Howard)

Minnesota's 1st round pick in 1992 (conditional on cutting Holt)

Minnesota's 2nd round pick in 1992 (condition met by trading away Nelson)

Minnesota's 3rd round pick in 1992 (conditional on cutting Stewart)

Jesse Soloman

David Howard

Issiac Holt

Alex Stewart

Walker only played for the Vikings for two-and-a-half years and didn't become the back they thought he'd be.

In his career, he has rushed for 8,225 rushing yards, 61 touchdowns, 4,859 receiving yards, and 21 receiving touchdowns.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Daily Beast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far