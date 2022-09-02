"They gotta buy groceries ” - Herschel Walker bizarrely claims inflation affects women more than men

Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Georgia, made a strange comment about women and inflation. He believes that inflation impacts women more than men because they have to buy groceries.

He made these comments at a town hall and lunch for women last month. He also noted that gas prices, the economy, and crime also affect women more than men.

When asked what women's issues meant to him, he replied:

“I think there’s no doubt: crime is very, very important. This economy is tough because they gotta buy groceries.”

At that same town hall and lunch last August, one women's issue he didn't discuss was Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court overturned the longtime ruling in June, meaning that states have the ability to control or ban abortions.

PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” https://t.co/3KXoll8Uy5

According to WMAZ 13 a reporter asked why the landmark case wasn’t discussed at that town hall. Walker replied that he's happy that the Supreme Court sent the matter back to the states.

13WMAZ News @13wmaznews US Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes stop in Wrightsville 13wmaz.com/article/news/l… US Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes stop in Wrightsville 13wmaz.com/article/news/l…

The former Dallas Cowboys running back has made previous comments that could be seen as puzzling to voters in Georgia. He made a staggering string of comments on air pollution in July, saying:

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So, it moves over to our good air space. Then, we got to clean that back up.”

Walker is involved in a tight race with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Walker in a close race with Raphael Warnock

Walker (l) and incumbent US Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia (r)

According to FiveThirtyEight, the former NFL running back is down by just a few points. Warnock is at 51 percent, while Walker is polling at 49 percent. This is one of the tightest and most-watched races as the balance of the Senate is up for grabs.

Republicans are looking to gain back control as Democrats look to maintain their majority. Hopefully, we’ll see the two-time Pro Bowl player and Warnock on the debate stage sometime next month before the voters head to the polls in November.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this race.

