"What I like to do is see it" - Herschel Walker has an outrageous response to the Texas shooting

Herschel Walker had an incoherent response to a question about whether there should be new gun laws in the wake of the Texas shooting. CNN Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju shared a video of the strange exchange on Twitter this past Tuesday night.

Manu Raju @mkraju Asked if he believes there should be new gun laws in the wake of the Texas shooting, Georgia Senate GOP nominee Herschel Walker told me in ATL: “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” He didn’t engage further. Asked if he believes there should be new gun laws in the wake of the Texas shooting, Georgia Senate GOP nominee Herschel Walker told me in ATL: “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” He didn’t engage further. https://t.co/wpsAZ7yKP5

Walker's responses to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead, have been the subject of scrutiny over the past several days.

During an appearance on Fox News, Walker had an actual response, talking about taking steps towards improving mental health conditions before resorting to imposing any new gun laws.

"Cain killed Abel and that's a problem that we have. What we need to do is look into how we can stop those things. You know, you talked about doing a disinformation - what about getting a department that can look at young men that's looking at women that's looking at their social media. What about doing that? Looking into things like that and we can stop that that way."

Walker condemned the idea of American citizens' Second Amendment rights being taken away and vouched for more funding towards mental health departments of the government.

"But yet, they want to just continue to talk about taking away your constitutional rights. And I think there's more things we need to look into. This has been happening for years and the way we stop it is putting money into the mental health field, by putting money into other departments rather than departments that want to take away your rights."

Herschel Walker won the republican primary for the Georgia senate this past week

Months after the Georgia Bulldogs won their first college football national championship since 1980, UGA running back legend Herschel Walker won the Republican Party nomination for one of Georgia's senate seats. He'll be facing off against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.

Manu Raju @mkraju Biden’s speech on the big screen at Herschel Walker’s victory party. “As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden says. The crowd yells out boos. Biden’s speech on the big screen at Herschel Walker’s victory party. “As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden says. The crowd yells out boos. https://t.co/JBtTNf0Kes

After spending the past few months avoiding debates and deep-dives into his policies, Walker is expected to face new challenges with the race now narrowing to one opponent, or, at least, one with an actual chance to win.

Election day in the United States is on November 8, 2022. Walker has five months to figure things out.

