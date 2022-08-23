Herschel Walker declines invitation to debate Democrat Senator for the most bizarre reason

Herschel Walker is currently running as the Republican candidate for the United States Senate. His opponent is the incumbent Democrat, Senator Raphael Warnock. The former Dallas Cowboys running back and Warnock are yet to debate, though Warnock accepted an invitation over a month ago. The debate is scheduled for October 13th.

He gave quite the weird reason for not accepting, saying the debate would be on a Sunday, interrupting the NFL, saying:

“I'm not going to respond to anything because you know that's not a debate, and you know that. You've got people that are contributors to his campaign and it's in this room that only two people gonna see it on a Sunday night, I think.”

He continued:

“NFL Football, I am giving you an opportunity to be statewide so everybody can see what it is, see the contrast between the two of us. I don't know how you can ask for anything better.”

However, there’s one slight problem with the former running back’s reason: October 13th falls on a Thursday, not a Sunday. He did accept a televised debate with Warnock the following day on the 14th, which will take place in the city of Savannah. The two-time Pro Bowl player said he’d be ready in Savannah for the incumbent Senator, commenting:

"It is like the 'Rumble in the Jungle.' Everyone gets a chance to see he and I go at it. This little country boy that's not too smart, and I am trying to unseat a Senator who is wrecking things. I’m going to call him Wreck-It Ralph. He ought to get to Savannah, Georgia, to go up against Herschel Walker."

For the Republican candidate, there have been some missteps in the race for Senate. This includes some recent comments on climate change.

Herschel Walker's comments on climate change

Georgia GOP Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Holds Rally Day Before Primary Election

In a town hall debate in Georgia last month, Herschel Walker made some strange and controversial remarks about the Green New Deal. He said that clean U.S. air would be sent to China and dirty Chinese air would then pollute American skies.

“We, in America, have some of the cleanest air and cleanest water of anybody in the world. So, what we are going to do is put, from the Green New Deal, millions, billions of dollars cleaning our good air up. So, all of the sudden China and India, they put nothing to clean that situation up.”

Walker added:

“Since we don’t control the air, our good air decides to float over to China’s bad air. So, when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So, it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up.”

Without question, the 60-year-old is facing an uphill battle to unseat Warnock as comments on issues like climate change aren’t helping his case.

