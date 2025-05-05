"Him and Sean McVay are still good friends": NFL insider gets candid about Jalen Ramsey's potential at Rams

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has highlighted the fact that Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay are close friends. He indicated that a return for the All-Pro cornerback to his former team is still on the cards.

Jalen Ramsey, who signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, is looking for a new landing spot as the team reportedly wants to say goodbye to the All-Pro defender. The cornerback spent four successful seasons with the Rams organization, which included their Super Bowl-winning 2021 season.

During a Monday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport discussed Ramsey potentially returning to Los Angeles:

"The Rams are an interesting possibility here. I mean, Sean McVay has come out and said they're still interested in Jalen. They've had conversation. He and Jalen still talk, like they are still good friends. I know McVay considers him to be one of his favorite players he's ever had," said Rapoport.

McVay recently confirmed the team's interest in re-acquiring the cornerback during an interview with Mad Dog Sports Radio.

Jalen Ramsey's contract could create roadblocks for Sean McVay and Rams

While McVay expressed interest in bringing Jalen Ramsey back, financial hurdles stand in the way of completing a deal before June.

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Miami's unwillingness to cover any portion of Ramsey's $24 million in guarantees has become a major obstacle in trade negotiations. This financial standoff has prevented teams, including the Rams, from finalizing a trade despite mutual interest.

"The sticking point here is that $24 million in guarantees," Fowler reported on SportsCenter. "My sense after asking around is Miami has not been overly eager to cover some of that bill, which sort of makes a trade hard to pull off right now."

McVay acknowledged these complications when discussing the ongoing talks with Miami:

"There are a lot of layers when you're talking about a player of his caliber – 'All right, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude.' And so those conversations are ongoing, as I'm sure they are with multiple teams," McVay said.

The timing of any possible trade has substantial financial consequences for each of the teams. According to Rams Wire, holding off a deal till after June 1 would decrease the Dolphins' salary cap hit, reducing the likelihood of a deal from Miami's viewpoint.

Jalen Ramsey is still among the top cornerbacks in the NFL after starting all 17 games for the Dolphins last season. He had 60 tackles, six tackles lost, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

