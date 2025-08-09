“His career over” - NFL fans react as Chargers RB Najee Harris provides latest update on his eye injury from 4th of July fireworks accident

There’s plenty of doubt surrounding Najee Harris’s ability to recover from a freak injurysustained earlier this summer. A 4th of July fireworks accident caused the Los Angeles Chargers running back to hurt his eye, making it impossible to open for several weeks. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted a picture of Harris on Friday, saying:“Heartbreaking: Chargers star RB Najee Harris shows on Snapchat that he still cannot open his left eye.”Upon seeing that, fans weren’t feeling so great about Harris’ chances to be back on the field anytime soon.“my goat’s career over,” tweeted @GiannaTelvanni.“Love this guy, but he may be cooked - RB vision is soooo important,” added @GGxFootball.@captain_madden said:“He shouldn’t be playing in the nfl anymore then.”Harris joined the Chargers in the off-season from the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal for $9.5 million and has reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of his NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2021. Vision is critical to running the ball, and the careers of professional athletes have ended for this reason. In 1999, the Cleveland Browns tackle Orlando Brown was hit in the eye by an inadvertent penalty flag, causing damage to his eye, and he was never the same again.“Please don’t come back so Omarion Hampton gets all the snaps take the season off matter of fact,” tweeted @vinsxn.“Did he learn nothing from JPP blowing his finger off with fireworks 10 years ago? Lol,” added @LapuertaNick@fillerodivots said:“What a dope.”Harris’ injury leaves the door open for Omarion Hampton to take the #1 running back job for the Chargers, and he’s been impressive in offseason training. The 22-year-old is a former two-time All-American.Harris’ injury has many people reminiscing about what happened to Jason Pierre-Paul, an All-Pro defensive player who had to get part of his right index finger amputated in 2015 as the result of a fireworks accident on July 4th that year when he was with the New York Giants. He played until 2023 when the Miami Dolphins waived him.Harris has a chance to play Week OneIt doesn’t appear Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will risk putting Harris into a preseason game, but his status for Week One against the Kansas City Chiefs is not out of the question. Harbaugh said via Sports Illustrated Saturday:“There’s a chance,” referring to Harris’ chances of featuring on September 5th.“I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ ‘Yeah.’“I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that,” he added.”The Chargers’ opening game against the reigning three-time AFC champions takes place at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil.