  "His career over" - NFL fans react as Chargers RB Najee Harris provides latest update on his eye injury from 4th of July fireworks accident

“His career over” - NFL fans react as Chargers RB Najee Harris provides latest update on his eye injury from 4th of July fireworks accident

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 09, 2025 15:36 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Offseason Workout - Source: Imagn

There’s plenty of doubt surrounding Najee Harris’s ability to recover from a freak injury

sustained earlier this summer. A 4th of July fireworks accident caused the Los Angeles Chargers running back to hurt his eye, making it impossible to open for several weeks. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted a picture of Harris on Friday, saying:

“Heartbreaking: Chargers star RB Najee Harris shows on Snapchat that he still cannot open his left eye.”
Upon seeing that, fans weren’t feeling so great about Harris’ chances to be back on the field anytime soon.

“my goat’s career over,” tweeted @GiannaTelvanni.
“Love this guy, but he may be cooked - RB vision is soooo important,” added @GGxFootball.
@captain_madden said:

“He shouldn’t be playing in the nfl anymore then.”
Harris joined the Chargers in the off-season from the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal for $9.5 million and has reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark in each of his NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2021. Vision is critical to running the ball, and the careers of professional athletes have ended for this reason. In 1999, the Cleveland Browns tackle Orlando Brown was hit in the eye by an inadvertent penalty flag, causing damage to his eye, and he was never the same again.

“Please don’t come back so Omarion Hampton gets all the snaps take the season off matter of fact,” tweeted @vinsxn.
“Did he learn nothing from JPP blowing his finger off with fireworks 10 years ago? Lol,” added @LapuertaNick
@fillerodivots said:

“What a dope.”
Harris’ injury leaves the door open for Omarion Hampton to take the #1 running back job for the Chargers, and he’s been impressive in offseason training. The 22-year-old is a former two-time All-American.

Harris’ injury has many people reminiscing about what happened to Jason Pierre-Paul, an All-Pro defensive player who had to get part of his right index finger amputated in 2015 as the result of a fireworks accident on July 4th that year when he was with the New York Giants. He played until 2023 when the Miami Dolphins waived him.

Harris has a chance to play Week One

It doesn’t appear Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh will risk putting Harris into a preseason game, but his status for Week One against the Kansas City Chiefs is not out of the question. Harbaugh said via Sports Illustrated Saturday:

“There’s a chance,” referring to Harris’ chances of featuring on September 5th.
“I don’t comment because I’m not a doctor. I’m not Mr Harris’ agent either. I’m talking about what I know, and ‘can he open his eye?’ ‘Yeah.’
“I’ve looked into his eye. I can tell you stuff like that,” he added.”

The Chargers’ opening game against the reigning three-time AFC champions takes place at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil.

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Joel Lefevre
