"His career is over": NFL insider predicts doom on Russell Wilson's Giants future with Jaxson Dart rearing to go after humiliating Week 1 loss

Russell Wilson's New York Giants debut against the Washington Commanders didn't go to plan as the veteran quarterback struggled to get the offense going in a humiliating 21-6 defeat.The ten-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year deal with the Giants in the offseason and was named the starting quarterback for the Week 1 clash. However, after his underwhelming debut, murmurs about his role with the team have already started.Following his underwhelming debut, NFL insider Pete Prisco predicted the end for Wilson's career.&quot;[Russell Wilson] shouldn't be playing ... his career is over the way I see it,&quot; Prisco said on CBS.Wilson completed 17-of-37 pass attempts for 168 yards without a touchdown and was sacked twice. His performance sparked calls for rookie quarterback Jaxon Dart to be promoted to the starting role.ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also noted a glaring issue from Wilson's play during the season opener against Washington. Orlovsky claimed it was time to &quot;move on&quot; in a post on X:&quot;Russell’s first thing to do, consistently, versus any form of pressure: drops his eyes and looks at the rush. That, to me, screams — time to move on.”Giants backing Russell Wilson for Week 2 clash against Dallas CowboysAlthough Russell Wilson failed to impress in his debut for the Giants, coach Brian Daboll is sticking with the veteran quarterback, naming him the starting quarterback for the Week 2 clash against the Dallas Cowboys.Daboll said Wilson cannot take the sole responsibility for the offensive woes as it has to be a collective effort ahead of the team's clash against the Cowboys.“It’s an emotional game, it’s a tough game,” Daboll said. “In terms of making any of those decisions — really at any position or schematic changes — I’d like to do it with a clear head and watch the tape. That game doesn’t fall on Russell Wilson. We’ve got to do a better job collectively — coaching, playing — but Russ will be the starter.”Amid the criticism, wide receiver Malik Nabers stood up for his quarterback, echoing Daboll's sentiments of a collective effort from the offense.&quot;Russ did a great job distributing the ball when he can,&quot; Nabers said. &quot;We've got to be better as a whole offense of trying to get open with Russ. We had a lot of plays that needed to be made, myself included. Russ was putting the ball in some great spots, we've just gotta come up with the catches.&quot;The clash against Dallas could prove a pivotal factor in Wilson's future with the team especially with Jaxon Dart seemingly knocking on the door for a starting role.