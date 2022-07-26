"His existence threatens the white QB" - NFL fans left baffled by statement made by coach downplaying Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a unique talent.
He won the NFL MVP award in 2019, leading the Ravens to a 13-2 record, throwing for 36 touchdowns, just nine interceptions and 3,127 passing yards. He also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns for good measure.
But one anonymous NFL defensive coordinator isn't buying into the Jackson stock any time soon. The DC said that the Ravens star could win 12 MVP awards and would still not be the best quarterback in the league in his opinion.
Here is his exact quote:
"If [Lamar Jackson] has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback."
As expected, this did not sit well with NFL fans. One of them stated that the hate coming at Jackson is simply because he "threatens the existence" of white quarterbacks. The fan tweeted:
"Because his existence threatens the white QB 🤷🏼♂️ it’s literally the only thing I can come up with at this point… also once people get their idea of “who you are” in their head, it’s tough to knock it out sometimes…"
Other fans simply could not believe what they had read. Here are some of the best reactions:
It is clear that this defensive coordinator has some strong thoughts about the 25-year-old as a quarterback. Some signal callers get judged on what they do in the playoffs, not the regular season. Jackson is 37-12 in his four years in the league and is 1-3 in the postseason.
That needs to change if people want to consider the Louisville standout is to be a top quarterback. But to state that he will never be a number one quarterback seems like a stretch.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will hope to bounce back this year
The Ravens missed the playoffs last season and that is due in part to Lamar Jackson missing the last few games. He was 7-5 last season before his injury and threw 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
In 2022, there will need to be a better output from the team as a whole. The Ravens were ravaged by injuries and COVID-19, especially at the running back position, last season. They will hope to put all of that behind them in the upcoming campaign.
When fit and firing, the Ravens are a tough team to get a handle on as they can beat you in multiple ways.
For Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, a trip back to the playoffs should be the minimum requirement in 2022. But there is also a lingering contract issue that needs to be sorted out.