"Baltimore owes him that money" - NFL analyst wants Lamar Jackson to demand Deshaun Watson-level contract from Ravens

Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson were in a similar boat a few months ago in strict regard to how both quarterbacks were on the doorstep of a massive payday. Watson is now $230 million richer while the Ravens quarterback is still working on a rookie contract.

One NFL analyst has said enough is enough and called for the Ravens quarterback to slam down the checkbook with a demand for at least Deshaun Watson's salary, if not higher.

Bernard Pollard spoke on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and explained why the quarterback should feel comfortable doing that. Here's how he put it:

"At the end of the day, as I tell people all the time, at some point in time, players have enough, they have taken enough. And I completely understand. I think he's misunderstood where I said 'Yo, this dude should be the top-paid quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.' I think the Ravens are the only place that should pay him top dollar."

Pollard went on, explaining that Baltimore "owes" Jackson that quarter of a billion dollars:

"So whatever Watson got, Lamar should get that plus $15 or $20 [million] more guaranteed, just because of what he's done for the organization… Baltimore owes him that money. He has done things for that organization."

Lastly, Pollard explained that the quarterback's postseason struggles are due to exhaustion from the regular season:

"I think this is the reason we see such a fall off from regular season to playoffs is because Lamar has done it all in 17 games. He has put everything out there. He has ran the ball. He has passed the ball. He has led the team in rushing. He has been taught to win rushing... He has had to do things in the running game or with his legs to open up passing lanes."

Lamar Jackson's career in the NFL

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

According to Pro Football Reference, Lamar Jackson was drafted 32nd overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Coming out of college, many saw the quarterback as another Michael Vick, who was notoriously athletic but struggled in the playoffs. Since getting drafted, the Ravens signal-caller has lived up to the name in the eyes of most.

Since 2018, he's helped the Ravens reach the playoffs three times. In his rookie season, he went 6-1. In his sophomore season, he went 13-2. In 2020, he went 11-4, and in 2021, he went 7-5.

2019-20 was by far Jackson's best season in the league. He threw for 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions and rushed for more than 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns. Will the quarterback recapture his 2019-self in 2022?

