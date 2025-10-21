“His GF will demand her own bronze bust”: NFL fans drag Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson as Patriots legend makes 2026 Hall of Fame finalist list

NFL fans had no mercy on Bill Belichick after the eight-time Super Bowl champion coach became closer to the ultimate honor. Belichick is one of 12 nominees for the 2026 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As soon as fans learned about the news on Tuesday, many started trolling the coach and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, implying that she would take the spotlight away from the former New England Patriots leader.&quot;Where does Jordon Hudson rank all time?&quot; one fan said.Fallen Elon @ElonGlazer1LINKWhere does Jordon Hudson rank all time?&quot;I'm sure his GF will demand her own bronze bust,&quot; another fan said. Dick Fabrains @DickFabrainsLINKI'm sure his GF will demand her own bronze bust.&quot;Jordan Hudson's acceptance speech gonna be lit,&quot; another fan said. Max @neobluemaxLINKJordan Hudson's acceptance speech gonna be lit.The criticism didn't stop for Hudson, as many insisted she would try to get the attention away from Belichick.&quot;Does she get in too?&quot; one fan asked. &quot;Never thought I’d feel bad for bill, but damn he made a bad choice in dating this psycho little girl &amp; going to coach college football,&quot; another fan said. &quot;Can’t wait to see Jordons HOF outfit,&quot; another fan said. Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson has been surrounded by controversy since its beginning. Starting from the age gap, many fans saw it with bad eyes. Hudson came up as controlling for others, more so when she interjected during a Belichick interview.Revisiting Bill Belichick had a terrific NFL career The coach left the New England Patriots at the end of the 2024 season, putting an end to a 24-year stint with the AFC East franchise that included nine trips to the Super Bowl and six wins in the big game.Bill Belichick faces tough competition to get into Canton, including Marty Schottenheimer, Bill Arnsparger, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan and Clark Shaughnessy.The 73-year-old coach has won 333 total games during his career, only trailing Don Shula's 347 wins. It's unclear if he'll ever get a new chance to coach in the NFL to try to break that record.His time with the North Carolina Tar Heels is off to a complex start and many think Belichick made a mistake going to coach in college.After stints with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, he became the Patriots' head coach in 2000. That move changed the franchise's history and now positions Belichick as the big favorite to enter the Hall of Fame next year.