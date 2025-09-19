"His piss was hot": Tyreek Hill reveals true feelings on Mike McDaniel after being visibly upset on sidelines during Dolphins' 31-21 loss to Bills

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 19, 2025 11:30 GMT
Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn
Tyreek Hill reveals true feelings on Mike McDaniel after being visibly upset on sidelines - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins delivered a spirited performance against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday but failed to avoid a third consecutive defeat to start the season after a 31-21 loss.

Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins were neck to neck against the Bills for much of the contest, only for late late mistakes from Miami to see the home team pull away in the fourth quarter.

The star wide receiver was visibly upset on the sidelines with the Bills holding a 28-21 lead.

While the eight-time Pro Bowl was frustrated with the result, he praised the offense and coach Mike McDaniel.

"His piss was hot," Hill said. "I love Coach McDaniel. I love him to death, man. Obviously, he gave me a chance to come to Miami and play, and I don't take that for granted. To see how he coached and to see how he led men today, it was a beautiful thing to see. So can't wait until next week."
Hill had five receptions for 49 yards with a touchdown as the offense led the fight for Miami, however, the defense failed to contain the Bills in the fourth quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill rally behind team after Bills heartbreak

Although the Dolphins gave a better account of themselves in the Week 3 clash, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't content with "moral victories."

"No moral victories, that's for sure," Tagovailoa said. "There's definitely some things that we can take away that are good and up to par with our standard of how we operate within our offense. ... Never good to lose, regardless of how a certain individual may have felt they performed. This is a team sport. We win together, we lose together."
The Dolphins were tied with 12 minutes remaining, however, defensive tackle Zach Sieler was flagged for roughing, leading to a Bills touchdown. Tagovailoa then threw an interception to extinguish all hopes of a late comeback.

The Houston Texans are the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs after a 0-3 start to the season. However, Hill isn't giving up on the season yet as the team prepared for a Monday Night Football clash against the New York Jets on Sept. 29.

