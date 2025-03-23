“His reputation ruined, his game gone” - NFL fans react to Deshaun Watson targetting strong return after Achilles injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson recently posted pictures of his rehabilitation on social media. He tore his Achilles twice last season.

Ad

The QB shared pictures of his rehab work on Instagram with the caption "4OVE x GODSPEED (Psalms 46:10)."

Watson played only seven games in the 2024 season before getting injured, throwing for 1,148 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He passed 63.4 percent of the time and had a 79.0 passer rating. His latest setback was in January when he re-ruptured his Achilles tendon and had to undergo more surgery.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Browns acquired Watson in March 2021, trading several draft picks to the Houston Texans before signing him to a five-year $230 million fully guaranteed contract extension. The agreement has since been referred to by some analysts as "the single worst transaction in NFL history."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The fan reaction to Watson's return following injury stated strong emotions.

"Nah, dude is just cruising on that $260 million guaranteed contract. His reputation ruined, his game gone. But man he really fleeced the Browns," One fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The Browns will definitely be moving on after they draft a QB…" a fan wrote.

"He hasn't been elite for a while," another fan wrote.

Some Cleveland supporters were brutal in their evaluation of Watson's possible return.

"As a Cleveland fan.. nobody wants him to step foot in that stadium ever again," one fan wrote.

"As a fan, his return is unwanted," a fan tweeted.

Ad

"He still sucks," another fan wrote.

Browns looking beyond Deshaun Watson at quarterback

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns are making moves for life without Deshaun Watson and several QB prospects are in consideration for the 2025 season.

Ad

In a report on Sunday, Pro Football Talk analyst Mike Florio forecasted that the Browns would sign former Pro Bowl QB Carson Wentz to fill the gap.

"I think Carson Wentz will be the one that they bring in to ultimately win the job at a time when they need cheap quarterbacks because they've got so much money and cap space still tied up in that albatross of a Deshaun Watson contract," Florio said.

Ad

Wentz would offer value at a forecasted market price of $1.9 million per year, according to Spotrac. His last standard starting role was in 2021 for the Indianapolis Colts when he went 322-for-516 for 3,563 yards, 27 TDS and seven picks, with a 94.6 passer rating.

Kenny Pickett is the Browns' top QB on the depth chart, but his NFL experience has been disappointing. In 30 games with Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pickett has passed for 4,765 yards with only 15 TDs to 14 interceptions and a 79.3 passer rating.

The Browns also possess the No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL draft, which might indicate the unofficial finale to the Watson era with Cleveland. This is their first first-round choice in three years, having sent their former choices along in the Houston Texans trade for Watson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.