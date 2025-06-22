“His right arm is worth $45,000,000”: NFL fans react as Joe Burrow ditches dominant side to show off left-handed punching power at Fanatics Fest

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned heads over the weekend but not because of a piercing pass. The 28-year-old proved that he could pack a mean punch by battering a punching machine with his left hand at the Fanatics Fest in New York City.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Burrow was spotted delivering the left-handed strike to a UFC-themed punching bag at the event, prompting many fans to wonder why he was not using his dominant right arm.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite using his weaker arm, Burrow generated a lot of power with his hit. The clip quickly went viral on Saturday after it was posted on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One fan provided an explanation as to why the Bengals QB might be using his left arm instead of his right one.

"His right arm is worth 45 million dollars in the 2025 fiscal year," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote, "Probably protecting the right."

Another added, "Gotta protect the surgically repaired throwing wrist."

More similar reactions came in.

One fan observed, "I think he just wants to not risk hurting his throwing hand that punch did not seem natural at all."

One fan noted, "Stuff like this is weird I throw everything right handed but if I throw a frisbee I have to do it lefty."

The discussion comes as the quarterback enters the 2025 season with his surgically repaired wrist fully recovered.

The left-handed jab wasn’t Joe Burrow’s only viral moment from the Fanatics Fest. Earlier in the day, the quarterback had drawn playful criticism for an underwhelming showing at a baseball-themed challenge, missing his mark with a few errant tosses.

Even former NFL tackle Taylor Lewan joined in on the fun, sharing the clip with a “thank you” to Joe Burrow. Lewan's remark was in reference to his first-pitch mishap at the St. Louis Cardinals' game on June 5.

Joe Burrow is set for a career-best season after leading the NFL in key statistics

Joe Burrow enters the 2025 campaign with a clean bill of health and the full backing of his coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher recently praised the quarterback’s sharpness and confidence during minicamp. He pointed to a noticeable evolution in both decision-making and command of the offense.

Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn

"I just see a guy that's seen a lot of football, played a lot of football and has no fear whatsoever," Pitcher said Wednesday after the Bengals' second minicamp day. "Total comfort and confidence in himself and in his skill set. And if there's a window, he's gonna throw the ball."

This offseason marks a moment of continuity in Cincinnati. Top receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are locked in and attending team activities. Tight end Mike Gesicki and breakout receiver Andrei Iosivas are also returning in their familiar roles.

"We're in a spot we haven't been before," Burrow said during minicamp. "Guys coming off of the season healthy, getting all of our guys back. It's been weird this offseason, not having to take care of a new guy we're counting on."

Joe Burrow threw for a league-leading 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.