"If you believe it's a life, it has rights" - Ex-NFL HC Tony Dungy's pro-life stance results in fiery Twitter argument

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy is known to be a man of faith, and he has made no secret of this. So it should perhaps come as little surprise that he has become the latest NFL personality to get involved in a current hot topic. The topic being a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, in the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling.

Last month, they made the decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade ruling, handing power back to individual state governments to decide their own abortion laws. It has been highly controversial and has sparked fierce reactions from both sides, with multiple NFL stars sharing their views on the matter.

Dungy became the latest to hit the headlines after he got involved in a heated argument with a Twitter user. They debated the right of religion to influence constitutional matters.

The user, Tyler Nelson, was involved in a back and forth with Dungy before stating:

"The problem isn’t if the Bible is true or not. We promised our founding fathers we would not make policy decisions based on the Bible or any other religious text. Making decisions for others is not permitted by Christian and American law, alike. We are bound by that promise."

To which Dungy replied:

"No that’s not what we promised at all. We said there would be no official government imposed religion. On what basis would you make policy?"

The fan refused to back down:

"Not on a religious basis. Good bases to make policy are those listed in the constitution, including a women’s right to privacy afforded to her by the 14th amendment. Someone who follows scripture can decide they don’t want that right, but they cannot take it from their neighbor."

But Dungy retorted:

"The question is does the baby have any rights. If you don’t believe it’s a life then it has no rights. But…if you believe it’s a life then it has rights. 38 states have fetal homicide laws implying they think it is a life."

Tony Dungy, NFL HOFer and Evangelical Christian

Tony Dungy's coaching abilities are held in the highest regard within NFL circles. A Super Bowl winner as a player with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he would go onto repeat that feat as a head coach. He led the Indianapolis Colts to victory in Super Bowl XLI. He is also credited with building the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won Super Bowl XXXVII under Jon Gruden.

His commitment to his faith has long been known. The former Colts head coach admitted that he almost gave up his coaching career to join the prison ministry. He has been active in community support programs for decades and is a regular speaker for Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

His faith has also garnered criticism, with one example coming during the 2014 Draft. He said that he would not draft, openly gay, Michael Sam purely as a result of his faith.

"Not because I don't believe Michael Sam should have a chance to play, but I wouldn't want to deal with all of it."

This is likely not the last we will hear from the Hall of Fame coach on what is a very sensitive matter.

