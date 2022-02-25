"He doesn't ever want to admit that he's wrong" - NFL HOFer Jimmy Johnson lashes out at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson spoke about Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The former head coach appeared on the Fox Sports 1 show The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss the Hall of Fame owner’s reluctance to admit he’s wrong.

He's referring to Jones sticking with current head coach Mike McCarthy and trying to make it work:

"Well, yeah, Jerry, he doesn't ever want to admit that he's wrong, you know, and so he's gonna hang with whoever Jason Garrett or whoever and try to make it work and, you know, I think he really values the talent on that team such that he feels like McCarthy can be successful, and he can improve, especially with Dan Quinn and with Kellen Moore with the assistants that he's got. So that's a big thing and, and Jerry is involved. It's kind of a funny story, so Jerry really never came out to practice. He's always trying to pay the bills trying to pay off that $140 million loan, right.”

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



on Dallas sticking with Mike McCarthy: "Jerry doesn't ever want to admit he's wrong. He's going to hang with whoever and try to make it work." @JimmyJohnson on Dallas sticking with Mike McCarthy: "Jerry doesn't ever want to admit he's wrong. He's going to hang with whoever and try to make it work."@JimmyJohnson on Dallas sticking with Mike McCarthy: https://t.co/E160dpdr9V

Johnson, also, mentioned the one time Jones came to practice in his five years as head coach:

"So, you know, he was always working on that and so the only time he came out to practice my five years there where he would come out on the rubber track the last 15 minutes of practice, so he can talk to the media, and so Troy Aikman tells the story he said after you left talking to me, he said, and Barry Switzer came on as coach, he said, 'I knew things had changed because our first practice.' Jerry walked out on the practice field with a baseball hat and coaching shorts, but Troy said things are different."

In McCarthy’s second season, Dallas went 12-5 in the regular season, winning the NFC East. However, the team fell short in the playoffs as they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. That being said, all signs point to McCarthy returning for the 2022 season.

Jimmy Johnson and his stint with the Cowboys

Super Bowl XLVIII - Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Johnson coached the Cowboys from 1989 to 1993, having a 44 – 36 record in the regular season. Under the 78-year-old coach, Dallas made the playoffs three times, including winning the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons (1992 & 1993 seasons).

His seven playoff wins are the second-most to legendary Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry in franchise history. Landry won 20 playoffs, and both he and Johnson won two Lombardi trophies for Dallas.

Johnson ended his NFL coaching career with the Miami Dolphins, coaching them from 1996 to 1999. He led Miami to a 36 - 28 record, making the playoffs in three of his four seasons there. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.

Rich Eisen @richeisen



Can’t wait for the bust conversation between him and Jerry Jones. Congrats now to Jimmy Johnson on @ProFootballHOF enshrinement!Can’t wait for the bust conversation between him and Jerry Jones. @dallascowboys Congrats now to Jimmy Johnson on @ProFootballHOF enshrinement! Can’t wait for the bust conversation between him and Jerry Jones. @dallascowboys

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Is Jimmy Johnson right about Jerry Jones? Yes No 0 votes so far