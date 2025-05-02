HOF QB Warren Moon speculates Aaron Rodgers’ retirement during 2025 Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers may decide to walk away from the football field for good. That’s what Warren Moon believes the four-time NFL MVP will decide to do, as he has been without a team since his release from the New York Jets in February.

Ad

On Friday’s edition of the "Up and Adams" show at the Kentucky Derby, host Kay Adams asked Moon:

"Do you think we're here for Aaron Rodgers' retirement party?" (0:29)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Hall of Fame quarterback responded by saying:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Could be. I saw his agent here last night. Your agent doesn’t usually accompany you to the Kentucky Derby, so who knows.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Before the NFL draft, Rodgers had been heavily linked to the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the former Super Bowl champion remains a free agent.

The Giants signed former Steelers pivot Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and traded up to select Jaxson Dart in the draft. Needless to say, Rodgers staying in the Meadowlands is off the table.

Last month, Sports Illustrated reported that Rodgers pitched the Minnesota Vikings to sign him so he could serve as a mentor to J.J. McCarthy. However, reports suggest they weren’t willing to bring the veteran to Minnesota.

Ad

That leaves the Steelers as the only team that still needs a quarterback, meaning that if Rodgers chooses to play, it’d likely be in Pittsburgh.

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show last month, Rodgers didn’t rule out the possibility of retirement, saying:

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now, my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life.”

Ad

Rodgers added that the NFL draft wouldn’t impact his future decisions.

Aaron Rodgers 2025 projections

While his NFL future is still up in the air, some pundits around the game aren’t too optimistic that Rodgers can produce at a high level should he play next season.

ESPN analyst Mike Clay made projections for the QB next season, assuming he plays. He believes that in 15 games behind centre, Rodgers would throw for 3,549 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He projected that he could win over eight games (8.7) should he play in 2025.

Many of those individual numbers would be below Rodgers’ numbers as the Jets’ starting quarterback last season, as he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.