HOF QB Warren Moon speculates Aaron Rodgers’ retirement during 2025 Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers may decide to walk away from the football field for good. That’s what Warren Moon believes the four-time NFL MVP will decide to do, as he has been without a team since his release from the New York Jets in February.
On Friday’s edition of the "Up and Adams" show at the Kentucky Derby, host Kay Adams asked Moon:
"Do you think we're here for Aaron Rodgers' retirement party?" (0:29)
The Hall of Fame quarterback responded by saying:
“Could be. I saw his agent here last night. Your agent doesn’t usually accompany you to the Kentucky Derby, so who knows.”
Before the NFL draft, Rodgers had been heavily linked to the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, but the former Super Bowl champion remains a free agent.
The Giants signed former Steelers pivot Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and traded up to select Jaxson Dart in the draft. Needless to say, Rodgers staying in the Meadowlands is off the table.
Last month, Sports Illustrated reported that Rodgers pitched the Minnesota Vikings to sign him so he could serve as a mentor to J.J. McCarthy. However, reports suggest they weren’t willing to bring the veteran to Minnesota.
That leaves the Steelers as the only team that still needs a quarterback, meaning that if Rodgers chooses to play, it’d likely be in Pittsburgh.
In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show last month, Rodgers didn’t rule out the possibility of retirement, saying:
“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now, my focus has been -- and will continue to be -- on my personal life.”
Rodgers added that the NFL draft wouldn’t impact his future decisions.
Aaron Rodgers 2025 projections
While his NFL future is still up in the air, some pundits around the game aren’t too optimistic that Rodgers can produce at a high level should he play next season.
ESPN analyst Mike Clay made projections for the QB next season, assuming he plays. He believes that in 15 games behind centre, Rodgers would throw for 3,549 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He projected that he could win over eight games (8.7) should he play in 2025.
Many of those individual numbers would be below Rodgers’ numbers as the Jets’ starting quarterback last season, as he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
