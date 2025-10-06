"Hold that L little boy": NFL fans mock Josh Allen for swearing at Patriots player during the Bills’ Week 5 loss

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills' unbeaten run ended after the Patriots clinched the win on the last drive of the Week 5 clash.During the fourth quarter, with the Patriots leading 20-17, Bills star Josh Allen was seen swearing at an opposition player.The reigning MVP's action drew backlash from NFL fans on social media.&quot;Hold that L little boy.&quot;Oily Big Dog @OilyBigDogLINKHold that L little boy&quot;If Mahomes did this, everyone would lose their mind but since Josh is such a loveable loser, it gets pushed aside with no one talking about it.&quot;Jon @guyziesLINKIf Mahomes did this, everyone would lose their mind but since Josh is such a loveable loser, it gets pushed aside with no one talking about it.&quot;If this was a certain red wearing QB, he’d be publicly crucified by NFL Twitter.&quot;Brayden Segat @BraydenSegatLINKIf this was a certain red wearing QB, he’d be publicly crucified by NFL Twitter&quot;You can tell he’s never been punched in the face or in a fight talking like that 😂 usual flag bait out Flop Allen tho.&quot;Lamar Jackson @LamarJacksons8LINKYou can tell he’s never been punched in the face or in a fight talking like that 😂 usual flag bait out Flop Allen tho&quot;This is the real Josh Allen. A whiny flopper who emotionally peaked in high school. Glad it’s finally getting some attention. So sick of this “humble nice guy” shtick that’s been propping him up.&quot;Ball Knower @baltballknowerLINKThis is the real Josh Allen. A whiny flopper who emotionally peaked in high school. Glad it’s finally getting some attention. So sick of this “humble nice guy” shtick that’s been propping him up.&quot;Glad social media is finally realizing what a douche he is.&quot;McH2Oz @McH2OzLINKGlad social media is finally realizing what a douche he isWhile Josh Allen had another solid game, completing 22 of his 31 attempts for 253 passing yards and two touchdowns, he couldn't lead his team to a fifth consecutive win and was seemingly overshadowed by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.Josh Allen's former Bills teammate reflects on Drake Maye comparisonsPatriots' second-year quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as one of the signal-callers in the league and his performances have drawn comparisons to Josh Allen. Following his standout performance on Sunday, Patriots teammate Stefon Diggs reflected on the comparisons with the NFL MVP.&quot;I seen a young quarterback take a step in the right direction...they did a lot of comparisons during the week,&quot; Diggs said. &quot;It's a hell of a comparison to be compared to Josh Allen. But as you come into your own, Drake Maye has to be Drake Maye. I was just so proud of him, coming in here and leading the team.&quot;Diggs' comment stems from the fact that he spent four seasons with Allen in the Bills locker room and is aware of the quality he possesses. However, if Maye continues to up his game, the comparison will only get louder.