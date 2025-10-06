  • home icon
  • "Hold that L little boy": NFL fans mock Josh Allen for swearing at Patriots player during the Bills’ Week 5 loss

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:29 GMT
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills' unbeaten run ended after the Patriots clinched the win on the last drive of the Week 5 clash.

During the fourth quarter, with the Patriots leading 20-17, Bills star Josh Allen was seen swearing at an opposition player.

The reigning MVP's action drew backlash from NFL fans on social media.

"Hold that L little boy."
"If Mahomes did this, everyone would lose their mind but since Josh is such a loveable loser, it gets pushed aside with no one talking about it."
"If this was a certain red wearing QB, he’d be publicly crucified by NFL Twitter."
"You can tell he’s never been punched in the face or in a fight talking like that 😂 usual flag bait out Flop Allen tho."
"This is the real Josh Allen. A whiny flopper who emotionally peaked in high school. Glad it’s finally getting some attention. So sick of this “humble nice guy” shtick that’s been propping him up."
"Glad social media is finally realizing what a douche he is."
While Josh Allen had another solid game, completing 22 of his 31 attempts for 253 passing yards and two touchdowns, he couldn't lead his team to a fifth consecutive win and was seemingly overshadowed by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Josh Allen's former Bills teammate reflects on Drake Maye comparisons

Patriots' second-year quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as one of the signal-callers in the league and his performances have drawn comparisons to Josh Allen. Following his standout performance on Sunday, Patriots teammate Stefon Diggs reflected on the comparisons with the NFL MVP.

"I seen a young quarterback take a step in the right direction...they did a lot of comparisons during the week," Diggs said. "It's a hell of a comparison to be compared to Josh Allen. But as you come into your own, Drake Maye has to be Drake Maye. I was just so proud of him, coming in here and leading the team."

Diggs' comment stems from the fact that he spent four seasons with Allen in the Bills locker room and is aware of the quality he possesses. However, if Maye continues to up his game, the comparison will only get louder.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

