Josh Allen might have fumbled a few playoff runs, but when it comes to Hailee Steinfeld, the man is not letting go. Literally.
On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills quarterback pulled up to the premiere of “Sinners,” Steinfeld’s upcoming horror flick, hand-in-hand with his fiancée, and fans couldn’t help but zoom in on that iron grip.
“He’s holding her hand like it’s the football💀💀”, one user joked.
“Bro really holding on like he’s about to get caught,” another said.
And the reactions kept rolling:
Steinfeld, looking like a touchdown in a sparkly red dress and red nails, owned the carpet. Allen kept things clean in a black tux, but fans with eagle eyes clocked the red accents on his shoes, clearly a nod to her look. That’s some serious QB-level attention to detail.
“In a relationship with an incredibly gorgeous singer/actress, considered a great qb yet chokes in the playoffs. He's this generations Tony Romo🤣🤣🤣,” one post went.
“This red and black duo is serving drama—hands locked and emotions unlocked,” one fan summed it up perfectly.
From cleats to carpet, Josh Allen’s been in his feels lately, and whether it’s for Hailee or the camera, the grip tells it all.
Bills could snag WR Isaac TeSlaa as day 3 steal for Josh Allen
Brandon Beane may not see wide receiver as a pressing “need,” but if the Buffalo Bills want a sneaky steal for reigning MVP Josh Allen, Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa might be the one to watch.
While Buffalo gears up to address defensive gaps early in the 2025 NFL draft, Teslaa stands out as a perfect Day 3 sleeper with sky-high upside. A converted QB out of Division III Hillsdale, TeSlaa transferred to Arkansas in 2023 and posted just 28 catches for 545 yards and 3 TDs in a modest Razorbacks offense.
However, the tape and the tools tell a different story.
At the NFL combine, TeSlaa turned heads with a 4.43 40-yard dash, a 39.5” vertical, a 10’9” broad jump, and a short shuttle time of 4.05 (No. 1 among WRs). His RAS score lit up the charts, making him one of the freakiest athletes in the class. Oh, and he’s 6’4”, 217 pounds with glue-hands.
If the Bills go defense early, Teslaa at pick No. 109 could be the perfect big-bodied, high-upside target for Allen. He’s raw, but with coaching and reps, he could develop into a legit WR threat, and a draft-day heist for Buffalo.
