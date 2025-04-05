  • home icon
  "Holding her hand like it's football": Josh Allen trolled by fans for getting cozy with Hailee Steinfeld at Sinners movie premiere

"Holding her hand like it's football": Josh Allen trolled by fans for getting cozy with Hailee Steinfeld at Sinners movie premiere

By Heena singh
Modified Apr 05, 2025 19:36 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Josh Allen might have fumbled a few playoff runs, but when it comes to Hailee Steinfeld, the man is not letting go. Literally.

On Saturday, the Buffalo Bills quarterback pulled up to the premiere of “Sinners,” Steinfeld’s upcoming horror flick, hand-in-hand with his fiancée, and fans couldn’t help but zoom in on that iron grip.

“He’s holding her hand like it’s the football💀💀”, one user joked.
Bro really holding on like he’s about to get caught,” another said.
And the reactions kept rolling:

Steinfeld, looking like a touchdown in a sparkly red dress and red nails, owned the carpet. Allen kept things clean in a black tux, but fans with eagle eyes clocked the red accents on his shoes, clearly a nod to her look. That’s some serious QB-level attention to detail.

“In a relationship with an incredibly gorgeous singer/actress, considered a great qb yet chokes in the playoffs. He's this generations Tony Romo🤣🤣🤣,” one post went.
“This red and black duo is serving drama—hands locked and emotions unlocked,” one fan summed it up perfectly.

From cleats to carpet, Josh Allen’s been in his feels lately, and whether it’s for Hailee or the camera, the grip tells it all.

Bills could snag WR Isaac TeSlaa as day 3 steal for Josh Allen

Brandon Beane may not see wide receiver as a pressing “need,” but if the Buffalo Bills want a sneaky steal for reigning MVP Josh Allen, Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa might be the one to watch.

While Buffalo gears up to address defensive gaps early in the 2025 NFL draft, Teslaa stands out as a perfect Day 3 sleeper with sky-high upside. A converted QB out of Division III Hillsdale, TeSlaa transferred to Arkansas in 2023 and posted just 28 catches for 545 yards and 3 TDs in a modest Razorbacks offense.

However, the tape and the tools tell a different story.

At the NFL combine, TeSlaa turned heads with a 4.43 40-yard dash, a 39.5” vertical, a 10’9” broad jump, and a short shuttle time of 4.05 (No. 1 among WRs). His RAS score lit up the charts, making him one of the freakiest athletes in the class. Oh, and he’s 6’4”, 217 pounds with glue-hands.

If the Bills go defense early, Teslaa at pick No. 109 could be the perfect big-bodied, high-upside target for Allen. He’s raw, but with coaching and reps, he could develop into a legit WR threat, and a draft-day heist for Buffalo.

Heena singh

Heena singh

Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.

Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.

When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
