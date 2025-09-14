Hollywood Brown or DJ Moore: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Two interesting options at the wide receiver position to start in Fantasy Football on Sunday are Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and DJ Moore.
Brown hasn't played much for the Chiefs since being signed in the 2024 offseason, as he was injured for much of the last campaign. He had one of his most productive games of his career in the team's season debut last week.
Meanwhile, Moore didn't have his best game last week against the Minnesota Vikings. However, he still showed that he's a deep threat and can come up with big plays. Here's a deeper dive into each wideout's Week 2 fantasy matchups.
Is Hollywood Brown a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
Marquise Brown shone in Week 1 versus the LA Chargers. He missed all but a few games last season with a collarbone injury, but bounced back in the season opener. He recorded 10 receptions for 99 yards and a team-high 16 targets.
With Rashee Rice sidelined due to suspension, and Xavier Worthy out with a shoulder injury, Brown appeared to be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target. Following the productive game he had, Mahomes will likely look to feed Brown in their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Is DJ Moore a good fantasy pick in Week 2?
In Chicago's season opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings, DJ Moore led the team in receiving yards. He had 68 yards on three catches, tied for third most on the team, on five targets. Moore averaged 22.7 yards per catch.
He didn't have the most productive game by his standards, but he's expected to be Chicago's most targeted receiver in most games. Moore will face a Detroit Lions defense that held Jordan Love to under 200 passing yards in Week 1.
With Caleb Williams struggling late in last week's game, Moore doesn't have the best matchup in Week 2.
Should I start Hollywood Brown or DJ Moore in Week 2 Fantasy Football?
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, the better fantasy start in Week 2 between Hollywood Brown and DJ Moore is Brown. However, it's close.
Brown is projected to score .3 more points as he is pegged to have 14 fantasy points to Moore's 13.7. The Bears wideout is expected to have slightly more receptions and yards, but Brown has a higher projected chance to score a touchdown.
With both receivers coming off productive performances, both would be solid options to start in Week 2.
