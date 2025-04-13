Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei Billions flexes $9,750 Chanel bag in private jet with Chiefs WR

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown and his wife Zoei Billions often surprise their followers with their luxurious lifestyle. Whether traveling in private jets or showcasing their collection of luxury items, Billions makes sure she turns heads whenever she posts on social media.
The wideout and his wife were traveling to a beach in their private jet when she flexed her Chanel bag on her Instagram story on Friday. The handbag was placed on her lap and she focused on it.
As per Only Authentics, it is a Seafoam Green Lambskin Bag with a Coco top handle and gold hardware. It is quilted with a signature Chanel diamond pattern with gold interlocking that comes with a detachable leather and chain-entwined shoulder strap and is priced at $9,750. It is part of a large collection of handbags in Billions' closet.
A brief look at her Instagram account is enough to tell that she is fond of luxury items, especially handbags. On April 1, Billions traveled to another beach for vacation, bringing three of her Chanel bags. While she shared many pictures of herself, she also featured her Chanel bags in one snap.
As per Farfetch, the bag on the right is from the 2014-15 Small Trendy CC Two-Way Handbags made of lambskin in aqua green color. It is priced at $10,138. The purple color mini handbag is a lambskin CC bag in a heart shape with a belt, with a price tag of $4,705. The one on the left is a Coco Handle Pink Small Caviar GHW Satchel worth $4,840 on Fashionphile.com.
Besides Chanel handbags, Billions also wears other merchandised items from the ultra-luxury brand, such as caps, tops and keychains. She also has handbags from Louis Vuitton and Hermès.
Hollywood Brown's wife Zoie Billions flexes her Louis Vuitton bags in private jet
In March, Zoei Billions shared pictures on Instagram from her trip to another beach as she flexed her $11,110 Louis Vuitton handbags while traveling in her private jet.
Although Hollywood Brown signed a one-year $11 million contract with the Chiefs for 2025, Billions is financially strong to support her desire for luxury products. She is the co-founder and chief of business development at Platinum Pro Capital. Billions also runs a real estate investment business with her husband that is tailored for athletes.
