Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei Billions captures moment that pushes her to think about having more babies

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown’s wife, Zoei Billions, posted a personal moment to her Instagram stories Tuesday that hinted at future family plans. The video featured their young son Zaxton holding a guinea pig, a scene Zoei captioned with,
“He needs more siblings 😭😭.”
Brown and Billions welcomed their son in 2019. The couple got engaged in early 2024 and later married, though the exact date of their wedding is unknown. Last year, they launched MZ Investments, a private equity firm aimed at helping athletes and their networks build long-term financial security through real estate ventures.
Zoei expressed via an Instagram post that the company's mission includes preparing for life beyond football. She also stated that her role centers on ensuring their financial stability, so her husband, Hollywood Brown, can fully focus on his NFL career.
Though not often in the public eye, Zoei has shared parts of her background in interviews, having been the valedictorian of her high school class and graduated early.
Hollywood Brown’s wife Zoei Billions shares emotional video of Chiefs' AFC Championship win
Back in January, the Chiefs defeated the Bills, 32-29, in the AFC Championship game. Hollywood Brown’s wife Zoei Billions shared her joy, posting an emotional video on Instagram. The video showed clips of the Brown family and friends basking in the excitement of the win and some behind-the-scenes moments.
Zoei captioned the post with,
“Memories worth a lifetime❤️.”
She also shared a series of photos and short clips of her and Hollywood from the same day, with the caption,
“SUPER BOWL BOUND ❤️❤️ #proudwife”
This peek into their celebration showed their joy, even though the Chiefs lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl.
