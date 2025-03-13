Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei Billions shares candid reaction to Chiefs bringing back WR for another season

The Kansas City Chiefs announced the re-signing of wide receiver Hollywood Brown for another season on Tuesday. Brown's new deal attracted reactions from not just his teammates and fans, but also his wife, Zoei Billions.

On Wednesday, Billions updated her Instagram story with a picture from Hollywood Brown's $11 million contract signing at the Chiefs' facility. Along with the snapshot, Billions shared her reaction to the wide receiver's re-signing and wrote:

"Proud wife," with a heart emoji.

Hollywood Brown's wife, Zoei, reacts to WR's re-signing (Image Source: Billions/IG)

Hollywood Brown missed most of the last season due to his sternoclavicular posterior dislocation, which the wide receiver suffered during the preseason. However, Brown returned to the field in Week 16 and impressed fans with his outstanding performance.

Hollywood Brown shares excitement to play in the 2025 NFL season with the Chiefs

Before Zoei Billions, Hollywood Brown shared his excitement about playing the upcoming season with the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Chiefs officially welcomed the wide receiver with an Instagram post featuring pictures of him signing the contract.

In the comments section of the post, Brown opened up about his excitement to rejoin the Chiefs and wrote:

"Chiefs Kingdom, your Hollywood Brown. We're back, baby. Let's get it."

Hollywood Brown signed a one-year contract in 2024, according to which he was supposed to be a free agent in 2025. However, despite only playing five games last season, including the playoffs, the wide receiver left an impression on the fans, leading to his re-signing.

Hollywood Brown has played a major role in the Chiefs’ offense. In December, after the Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Week 17 game, Patrick Mahomes talked about Brown’s return to the team and his performance from a serious clavicle injury.

Mahomes praised the wide receiver for his "huge impact" on the team's offense and said:

"You throw Hollywood in there, it kind of sets everybody perfectly in their roles. When you have that many weapons out there, it's hard for the defense to account for [everybody]. Hollywood has made a huge impact on this offense."

Apart from Brown's wife, Zoei Billions, JuJu Smith-Schuster also shared his candid reaction to Hollywood Brown's re-signing.

