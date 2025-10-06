  • home icon
  Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei goes on luxury shopping spree at Cartier and Chanel while "waiting on hubby to land" for Chiefs MNF

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 06, 2025 17:12 GMT
Hollywood Brown
Hollywood Brown's wife, Zoei shared a glimpse of her shopping adventure. (Photos via Zoei Billions' Instagram/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. Brown's wife, Zoei Billions, arrived in Florida ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs team plane. She then decided to spend her time shopping while she waited for him.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Zoei shared her plans for her shopping trip which began with a stop at Chanel.

"Waiting for hubby to land= shopping spree," Zoei wrote.
Hollywood Brown&#039;s wife, Zoei, shared her adventures when she arrived in Jacksonville. (Photo via Zoei Billions on Instagram)
Zoei then shared photos of her next stop which was the Cartier store. She showed a glimpse of the store and then a final photo of two bags on the counter, insinuating that she made some purchases at the designer store.

Zoei Billions shared photos of her stop at Cartier. (Photos via Zoei Billions&#039; Instagram)
Hollywood Brown has been the star of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive so far this season. The wide receiver has 22 catches for 209 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Hollywood Brown's wife, Zoei shared a look at Chiefs gameday

Hollywood Brown's wife Zoei Billions shared a look atwhat gameday looks like for her. Ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, she shared a series of photos on Instagram from the day.

For her gameday look, Zoei went for an all-denim look with a matching sleeveless top and jeans. She paired the look with a Chanel bag that she added a custom "MB5" charm, a nod to the wide receiver's initials and jersey number. She also shared a photo of their son, Zaxton sitting in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

"❤️" Zoei Billions captioned the Instagram post.

The couple welcomed their son Zaxton in March 2019. They announced their engagement in March 2024 after the wide receiver proposed and the couple shared photos of the proposal that featured a signed that read "Meet the Browns" they got married some time in 2024 but a specific date was never stated.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

