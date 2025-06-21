“Hollywood doesn’t see humanity in black people”: Ryan Clark calls out media bias against Josh Allen's wife Hailee Steinfeld starrer "Sinners"

Hailee Steinfeld, who tied the knot with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on May 31, starred in Ryan Coogler's graphic vampire film Sinners, which has reportedly made well over $270 million domestically since its April premiere.

Although social media was filled with thoughts about Steinfeld's part in the movie, certain outlets have approached the movie's box office success with cynicism.

ESPN's football analyst Ryan Clark has come out in defense of the movie, arguing that although it has artistic merit and good box office statistics, the success criteria are still different because a Black person produced it.

"Sinners is the movie of the year, yet its debut was met with cynicism from the media," Clark posted on X. "@GodfreyComedian believes that Hollywood still doesn’t see the humanity in black people, nor their ability to sell movies."

Some in the Black community have also brought up the same point as Clark that Black-led productions with high box office numbers are typically framed by the American media as financial risks.

Josh Allen is among the NFL players who have shared their thoughts on the film.

"It was awesome. It was a different world, a very cool experience," the reigning NFL MVP said during a Buffalo Bills media availability two months ago.

In addition to Sinners, Allen's wife Steinfeld has acted in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the "Pitch Perfect" series and "True Grit."

Josh Allen marries Hailee Steinfeld in California

On May 31, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot in a ceremony in California, six months after they announced their engagement.

The couple, both 28 years old and natives of California, initially became romantically involved in 2023, and in late 2024, they got engaged.

Since then, Steinfeld has been spotted cheering for Allen at Bills home games and the star quarterback has also been seen alongside her at movie premieres.

Steinfeld and Bills were also present together at the NFL Awards ceremony in February, where the Bills star gave his spouse credit when he delivered his MVP award-winning speech.

Allen, entering his eighth season in the league, will want to lead his side to another good campaign and also potentially contend for MVP for the second consecutive year. He will also attempt to lead the team to a Super Bowl this year after several failed attempts in the last few years.

