"Holy overpay" - NFL fans react to Cowboys signing Osa Odighizuwa to $80,000,000 contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys just dropped the bag on Osa Odighizuwa, and fans shared their thoughts.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys signed the defensive tackle to a four-year, $80 million contract, including $58 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Many fans couldn't believe the price tag.

“Holy overpay,” a fan said.

Others questioned the value of committing so much to a defensive tackle when key stars like Micah Parsons are still waiting for a payday.

“He gets paid before Micah? lol,” a fan wrote.

Another fan criticized the financial decision-making:

“Massively overpaying for a non-premium position.”

Not everyone was against the move. One fan pointed out that the Cowboys are securing their defensive core:

“Big payday for Osa! Cowboys are locking in key pieces on defense now all eyes on Micah Parsons’ upcoming deal.”

Of course, there was also some humor in the mix. A fan joked about how smoothly the deal was done:

“No weird rumors, no disrespectful quotes, done days before the deadline? My alien theory is becoming more believable by the day."

NFL analyst Ross Tucker noted:

“Milton Williams is going to get PAID paid 💰.”

Osa Odighizuwa, a third-round pick in 2021, has 13.5 sacks and 58 QB hits in four seasons. He's been a key contributor, but at $20 million per year, the debate rages on: was this a smart investment or a classic Cowboys overpay?

Osa Odighizuwa's payday shakes up Dallas' roster outlook

Osa Odighizuwa secured a four-year, $80 million extension, and while that's great news for him, it could spell trouble for others. With Dallas committing big money to its defensive line, tough roster decisions are looming.

Here are three Cowboys who could be on the way out.

#1. Carl Lawson, DE

Lawson joined Dallas late in training camp and turned in a strong season, finishing with 5.0 sacks, 15 QB hits and 27 pressures. He stepped up when injuries hit, but with Odighizuwa's payday and Micah Parsons due for an extension, Dallas may not have the cap space to bring him back.

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News has already reported that Lawson could test free agency.

#2. Rico Dowdle, RB

Dowdle was one of the NFL's hottest backs in the second half of the season, becoming the first undrafted player since 2014 to post three consecutive 100-yard games. He also ranked in the top 10 in yards after contact and yards per carry.

The free-agent RB market isn't deep, making him one of the most coveted backs. If Big D believes they can find a cheaper option in the draft, he could be gone.

#3. Chauncey Golston, DE

Last season, Golston played a vital role with 5.5 sacks, 37 pressures and 30 defensive stops. But with Odighizuwa locked in and Dallas prioritizing Parsons, Golston's future is uncertain.

Osa Odighizuwa's payday has ripple effects. The Cowboys have decisions to make.

