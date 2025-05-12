"Holy sh*t he's huge": NFL fans get their jokes off as Shaq rocks Travis Hunter's no. 12 jersey

Shaquille O’Neal was spotted wearing Travis Hunter’s No. 12 jersey, showing love for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ rookie sensation. Hunter’s No. 12 jersey has been one of the top-selling rookie jerseys since the draft.

Ad

The NFL's official X account posted a couple of photos of Shaq in Jaguars gear. The first photo was the big man holding up Hunter's #12 jersey. The next one showed Shaq trying to fit his massive head into a Jaguars helmet.

Once the photos of the NBA legend went viral, NFL fans rushed to deliver their opinions on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Holy shit he's huge! Who is that?," wrote one fan.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another commented,

"Travis Hunter expectations through the rooof."

A third fan responded saying,

"Shaq looks like he’s putting on one of those mini helmets."

More NFL fans joined in.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the first week of May, Shaquille O’Neal and co-host Adam Lefkoe asked Calvin “Megatron” Johnson on The Big Podcast, which new wide receiver he’s most excited about.

Without hesitation, Johnson named Travis Hunter. He added that he’s very curious to see how NFL coaches will use Hunter.

“That’s easy this year, man, [it’s] Hunter. I’m so curious as to how the coaching staff, that whatever team he goes to, is going to allow him to play if they’re going to give him the freedom, the range, to play both sides of the ball,” said the former NFL WR.

Ad

But Shaq had another question. He asked if Hunter was big enough to play both sides.

Johnson admitted he didn’t know Hunter’s exact size, so Lefkoe shared it, 6 feet tall, 188 lbs.

Ad

After hearing that, Johnson raised some concerns. He said that at that weight, Hunter might struggle to defend big, strong receivers.

Hunter was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and is expected to be a two-way star for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal was blown away by Travis Hunter’s basketball skills

On December 2024, Shaquille O’Neal reposted Travis Hunter’s basketball highlights on his Instagram stories and captioned it:

Ad

“Is there anything Travis can’t do?”

(Source: Via Shaquille O'Neal's Instagram story)

The video showcased Hunter’s handles, self-alley-oops, and Kyrie-style reverse layups.

Ad

Ad

Looking back at his NCAA career, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy as a two-way football star. He was mentored by Deion Sanders.

The former Cowboys star encouraged Hunter to play both WR and CB, making him a rare two-way NFL prospect. Hunter originally committed to Florida State, but flipped to Jackson State to play under Sanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.