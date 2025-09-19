"Holy sh*t": Myles Garrett reveals first reaction to Micah Parsons’ shocking trade and record $47,000,000 deal

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has revealed his reaction to his Green Bay Packers’ counterpart, Micah Parsons’ $47 million deal. The two players will be on opposing sides as their teams face off on Sunday.

Garrett and Parsons also got new deals coming into the 2025 season, making them two of the most highly paid defensive ends in the league. While Garrett’s deal was an extension with the Browns for another four years worth $40 million a year, Parsons changed teams for a new deal.

Sharing his reaction to the figures on Parsons’ deal, Garrett said:

“Holy sh*t, he did it. I think that was the same thing that went through most people’s minds, and the 47. I remember we were sitting in the sauna during the offseason, and he was like, “You know, if I get a deal, I’m gonna beat the … out of your deal.””

Garrett continued:

“And he went out there and got it, so that was probably the humorous part of the deal. And him texting me, talking about, “Did I do right?” And I was like, “Na, you did perfect.””

Micah Parsons’ extension talks with his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, reached a deadlock, with the player refraining from practice. However, a mega trade between the Cowboys and the Packers saw Parsons land in Green Bay with a four-year deal worth $188 million.

Garrett commended Parsons’ deal and what it meant for defensive players. He said:

“I’m just glad to see him get what he’s earned, and he’s worth every dollar. He’s shown that and him and that defense have been on a tear.”

Micah Parsons elevates himself and Myles Garrett to “best of a generation” status

Micah Parsons has described himself and the Browns' defensive end as two of the best of this generation, according to the Athletic’s Zac Jackson. According to the reporter, Parsons was asked his opinion about him and Garrett being the best pass rushers in the league. The Packers player responded:

“I think we’re two of the best, I think we’re two of the best of this generation.”

While Parsons’ Packers are off to a perfect start this season, Garrett’s Browns are having a less inspiring start. When they play on Sunday, the Browns will be looking to avoid a 0-3 start to the season. On the other hand, the Packers will be looking to extend their undefeated run.

