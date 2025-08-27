  • home icon
  "Homeless guy comes in and attacks him": Colin Cowherd reveals untold Baker Mayfield story of tense Manhattan Beach incident

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 27, 2025 12:54 GMT
NFL analyst Colin Cowherd shared an untold story between Baker Mayfield and a homeless man in Manhattan Beach.

Mayfield is entering his third season as the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers and has become a fan favorite. While he was at dinner, a homeless man tried to attack him, and the quarterback quickly stopped the incident and then offered to buy the homeless man dinner.

"People don't know this story. I don't know if I ever told this. A friend of mine owns a restaurant in Manhattan Beach," Cowherd said. "Baker is at dinner at my friend's restaurant with his beautiful wife, Emily, and a homeless guy comes in, doesn't know who he is, and kind of attacks him. And it's like a wild scene.
"Baker settles the guy down. Baker wants to buy him dinner like the thing could have been chaotic," Cowherd added. "And my friend who owns a restaurants like man, he was classy. He was such a good guy, and apparently handled it with such dignity and such class and such humanity. So I think he's a really, genuinely good guy."
It was a classy thing by Mayfield to do, and it impressed Cowherd as it shows how good he is of a person. He's also surprised the story has never gone public, showing that Mayfield did it out of the kindness of his heart and not for the publicitiy.

Mayfield is entering the second year of a three-year, $100 million deal with the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield reveals his priority for Buccaneers' season

Entering the 2025 NFL season, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have expectations of winning the NFC North.

The Bucs have a solid offense and Mayfield says his priority is getting the ball out of his hands and getting it to the playmakers.

"The priority for me, once again, going into this year, is how quickly can I get the ball out of my hands," Mayfield said to ESPN. "We've got a bunch of good receivers, skill players that can do a lot more with it than I can."
Mayfield got rid of the ball in under 2.5 seconds in 335 attempts last season, showing his ability to make a quick read and get rid of the ball.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers open the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

