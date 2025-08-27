"Homeless guy comes in and attacks him": Colin Cowherd reveals untold Baker Mayfield story of tense Manhattan Beach incident

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd shared an untold story between Baker Mayfield and a homeless man in Manhattan Beach.Mayfield is entering his third season as the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers and has become a fan favorite. While he was at dinner, a homeless man tried to attack him, and the quarterback quickly stopped the incident and then offered to buy the homeless man dinner. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;People don't know this story. I don't know if I ever told this. A friend of mine owns a restaurant in Manhattan Beach,&quot; Cowherd said. &quot;Baker is at dinner at my friend's restaurant with his beautiful wife, Emily, and a homeless guy comes in, doesn't know who he is, and kind of attacks him. And it's like a wild scene. &quot;Baker settles the guy down. Baker wants to buy him dinner like the thing could have been chaotic,&quot; Cowherd added. &quot;And my friend who owns a restaurants like man, he was classy. He was such a good guy, and apparently handled it with such dignity and such class and such humanity. So I think he's a really, genuinely good guy.&quot;It was a classy thing by Mayfield to do, and it impressed Cowherd as it shows how good he is of a person. He's also surprised the story has never gone public, showing that Mayfield did it out of the kindness of his heart and not for the publicitiy.Mayfield is entering the second year of a three-year, $100 million deal with the Buccaneers.Baker Mayfield reveals his priority for Buccaneers' seasonEntering the 2025 NFL season, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have expectations of winning the NFC North.The Bucs have a solid offense and Mayfield says his priority is getting the ball out of his hands and getting it to the playmakers.&quot;The priority for me, once again, going into this year, is how quickly can I get the ball out of my hands,&quot; Mayfield said to ESPN. &quot;We've got a bunch of good receivers, skill players that can do a lot more with it than I can.&quot;Mayfield got rid of the ball in under 2.5 seconds in 335 attempts last season, showing his ability to make a quick read and get rid of the ball.Mayfield and the Buccaneers open the 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.