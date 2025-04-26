  • home icon
  "Homie ain't ready for that smoke" - Eagles fans call out Tyler Booker after Cowboys rookie challenges Jalen Carter

"Homie ain't ready for that smoke" - Eagles fans call out Tyler Booker after Cowboys rookie challenges Jalen Carter

By Arnold
Modified Apr 26, 2025 17:28 GMT
Eagles fans call out Tyler Booker after Cowboys rookie challenges Jalen Carter (Image Credits - IMAGN)
Eagles fans call out Tyler Booker after Cowboys rookie challenges Jalen Carter (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker with the No.12 pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. The offensive guard was then asked whom he was looking forward to playing against in the NFL, and named Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

When fans caught wind of Booker's eagerness to face Carter, some suggested that the Cowboys rookie might not be able to deal with the Eagles star.

"Lmao homie ain't ready for that smoke," one tweeted.
"So he’s a comedian? Got it," another added.
"Lil a** boy better stay in a child’s place," a third commented.

A few also backed Booker to get the better of Carter.

"Obviously a lot of the people in here don’t watch college but little heads up Tbook was owning carter already," one wrote.
"He gonna bury Carter next to the people he killed," another added.
"Cant wait to watch this battle for the next 8-10 years." a user tweeted.

The Eagles drafted Carter in the first round in 2023. He has become a critical member of the team's defensive line since then.

Carter earned his first Pro Bowl honor last season, when he helped Philly win the Super Bowl.

Nonetheless, when the Cowboys and Eagles face off next, it will be interesting to see how Carter and Booker fare against each other.

Tyler Booker was selected as a First-Team All-American in his final year at Alabama

NFL: Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Booker - Source: Imagn

Tyler Booker had an excellent final season at Alabama, despite the team's overall struggles. He earned a first-team All-American selection and boosted his draft stock. Booker played his entire three-year college career with the Tide.

Booker is expected to improve Dallas' offensive line next season and add more support for quarterback Dak Prescott. Since the Cowboys used their first-round pick on the player, it shows how much they believe in his potential.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Edited by Arnold
